🔥Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Amazing photo shows moment mice appear to fist-fight at London Underground station🔥

A photographer captured the amazing moment two mice appeared to engage in a fist-fight on the platform of a London Underground station.

Sam Rowley set out to photograph the capital’s mice by lying in wait on the Tube platform with his camera ready.

He only saw mice come to blows over a passenger’s dropped food a few times.

The wildlife photographer spotted the pair locked in a split-second battle over a crumb. The winner then ran away with its prize.

Mr Rowley’s picture, titled “Station Squabble”, has been shortlisted for the Lumix people’s choice Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019.

Fans can pick their favourite for the award from 25 photos selected by London’s Natural History Museum, which develops and produces the competition.

This year the prize received more than 48,000 submissions from 100 countries. Voting ends of February 4, 2020.