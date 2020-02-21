🔥Wilder vs Fury weigh-in LIVE: UK start time and latest news ahead of the world heavyweight boxing rematch🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury.

The world heavyweight boxers come face-to-face again ahead of their rematch on Saturday for tonight’s weigh-in, which is due to start at 3pm local time in Las Vegas. That’s an 11pm start time here in the UK.

In their first bout back in December 2018, Wilder weighed-in lighter and leaner than Fury, registering 212 ½ pounds on the scales compared to Fury’s 256 ½ pounds.

Still, that was Fury’s lightest since returning to the ring, but we can expect a heavier weight today having switched trainers from Ben Davison to SugarHill Steward.

Extra weight would provide added protection to Wilder’s fierce right hand, and Fury boasts some of the best footwork in the business.

Fight Undercard Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis

Date, UK start time and venueWilder vs Ortiz takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning on 23 February.It is an early start for UK fight fans with ringwalks for the main event expected no earlier than 4am.

Will there be a live stream? How can I watch it?Wilder vs Fury 2 is available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office, priced at £24.95.BT Sport Box Office through BT TV, Virgin TV, TalkTalk TV and Sky and is available to stream through the the BT Sport Box Office App.Fight coverage begins at midnight.

Fight predictionFury has boldly predicted an early knockout victory and does look a more formidable physical presence heading into this fight than in the first encounter.But engaging with Wilder seldom ends well – if Fury can replicate his near punch-perfect performance from the first fight without getting knocked down again we will have a new champion.

