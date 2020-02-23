🔥Wilder vs Fury fight LIVE: Boxing stream commentary, UK start time and points scoring🔥

The night is here. Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch.

15 months on from epic first encounter in Los Angeles, the heavyweight kings go to war again tonight with Fury looking to become the first man to beat Wilder and take his WBC title.

A controversial split decision draw in the first bout set the tone for a blistering build-up to tonight’s rematch. Now, the time for talking is over.

UK start time: Ringwalks are expected to become between 4am and 5am.

TV channel/live stream: BT Sport Box Office and the BT Sport Box Office app.

Looks like Conor McGregor will have a presence at the MGM Grand tonight…

Weigh-in recapDeontay Wilder weighed 231 pounds on Friday evening, the heaviest of his career, for his 11th title defense.TysonFury, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 273 pounds, just three pounds short of his heaviest ever – that coming on his return from a 30-month layoff back in 2018.Fury stood 43lbs heavier than his opponent – will that extra muscle give him the power to knock out The Bronze Bomber?

Fury: Never satisfiedTyson Fury can become the first British fighter to hold all four major heavyweight crowns tonight but admits there was one title which has eluded him – and joked he still wants to win it in the future.Photo: BongartsThe 31-year-old has won the English, British, Commonwealth, European, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine titles and if he beats Wilder, he will claim the WBC belt and become the first British fighter to hold all four crowns.“There’s just about room at home for the WBC belt. I’ll get another cabinet for it, but it’ll be touching the roof,” he said.“The only belt I didn’t win, which I’m pretty p***** about, is the Central Area title. I think it’s vacant, so you never know!”

Fury & Wilder set for big paydayTyson Fury is set to pick up the biggest money prize of his career after fighting Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.According to U.S promoter Bob Arum, Fury is guaranteed to earn £19 million for the fight but could double his earnings depending on how the pay-per-view sales turn out in the UK and U.S..“There are guarantees each fighter gets,” he said. “It’s a complete 50/50 deal between our promotion and Wilder’s promotion.“It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16 million less taxes. We also know the closed circuit sales are doing better than anyone anticipated.“What we don’t know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view.”

Mayweather Sr: Fury weight will be his downfall Floyd Mayweather Snr believes Tyson Fury’s weight will cost him dearly against Deontay Wilder and has backed the American to clinch victory tonight.Photo: GettyThe 67-year-old, speaking to Fight Hub, believes Fury’s excess of 42lbs compared to Wilder will hinder him.“I said that Wilder was going to win before but I really think he is going to win now with that weight he [Fury] has got on him now.“I think that’s bad. See, when you get that big you’re damn near 300lbs, man.”

Lewis: Fury and Wilder ahead of JoshuaFormer heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are ahead of Anthony Joshua in the stakes right now.“Right now the top man is Deontay because of how he looked in his last two fights,” he told Sky Sports. “Both of these guys are number one and number two – it can be switched either way.”Lewis also believes Joshua must have a unification bout with the winner of the Fury vs Wilder rematch because he holds three belts at present.“This is a fight that has to happen,” he added. “He’s the man that has a lot of belts which these guys want so there’s going to be a match-up and we just have to wait and see when.”

Wilder: $40k Bronze Bomber mask will help me make millionsDeontay Wilder believes that wearing a mask down to the ring helps put him in the ‘Bronze Bomber’ mindset.Photo: GettyAnd the American, 34, says spending $40,000 on his costumes for the ring-walk will pay off if it means helping him win the fight.“I hope a lot of people take away this event and a lot of what we are doing, and witness greatness,” he told TMZ.“Spending money on these costumes and stuff, whether it’s [$10K to $40K], I know they’re going to turn to millions.“It’s gonna be 10 million, 40 million, after I get finished, because of the things I’ve done in boxing and the way I was able to do it in.

Former opponent Wallin backs Fury to winOtto Wallin, who was beaten by Tyson Fury in a bout last September, believes the Gypsy King will beat Deontay Wolder on points if the American fails to land the KO. Photo: Getty“I think Fury will win, but you never know with Wilder because he has that big punch, and it only takes one shot, of course,” Wallin told BoxingScene.com.“He can end it at any time. But I believe that Fury is the better boxer and he has more tools to work with. And I believe that he can adapt better in the rematch. I think he’ll win on points.”He did hurt Wilder a few times in the first fight, I believe. But can he take him out? I’m not sure.“Wilder can take Fury out with any shot, but I don’t think Wilder can win a decision. He probably can’t, unless he drops him a few times.”

How to watch the fight tonightWilder vs Fury takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning on 23 February.It is an early start for UK fight fans with ringwalks for the main event expected no earlier than 4am.Wilder vs Fury 2 is available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office, priced at £24.95.You can watch BT Sport Box Office through BT TV, Virgin TV, TalkTalk TV and Sky and is also available to stream through the BT Sport Box Office App.Fight coverage begins at midnight and if you’re unable to watch it, you can stick with us here for live text commentary.

The experts’ view…DEONTAY WILDERSugar Ray Leonard: “I know that Fury has excellent boxing abilities and a tremendous chin from the way that he got up from the two knockdowns in their previous fight. In the end, I think that Wilder is always in shape and that he will use his speed and power to get the job done.”Evander Holyfield: “I’m picking Wilder based on his confidence and the fact he does all of the right things to remain in great shape, and that he’s committed to his craft.”Manny Pacquiao: “Never bet against a puncher, particularly one like Wilder. I look at him like I do at Mike Tyson, another puncher. I see Wilder winning this rematch by 10th-round knockout.”

What the experts say…A host of former champions have given their view on who will triumph in the clash that has been billed as ‘The Monster Fight’ of the decade.TYSON FURY

Photo: ReutersDavid Haye: “I’ve played it over in my head so many different times. My heart and gut just sway to Wilder’s punch power. I think that knockout shot will land on Fury.”Anthony Joshua: “I hope Fury wins. I think the man that nearly did it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time. He came so close, to the point of a draw, so I think Fury will come back and win.”Carl Frampton: “Wilder can win by knockout at any moment but push me and I’d say Fury on points.”

‘He was the one with the most devastating punch power’Former heavyweight champion David Haye, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, describes what it was like working with Wilder.”On two occasions I brought him over to spar – and of all the partners – he was the one with the most devastating punch power.”I have never experienced getting hit like anything close to that. He has a formula that works. Why would anyone tamper with that formula? This fight will be electric.”Photo: Reuters

The key factsDeontay Wilder will be hoping to defend his title for an 11th time. If he achieves the feat, it would surpass Muhammad Ali’s best run as a champion.The American is unbeaten in his 43 career bouts, with 41 of those victories achieved by KO.Tyson Fury weighed in at 273lbs (123kg) – that’s 42lbs more than Wilder and a whole 18lbs heavier than when he was weighed in for the first fight.In his last fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Fury beat Tom Schwarz by a second-round TKO.

Nearly a sell-out!The clamour for tickets at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, even with prices reaching as high as $10,000 (£7,719) on resale, has been as fast and furious as ever.There are some tickets left, but only those with deep pockets should enquire – with the cheapest staring at $692 (£534).It should be a packed house inside the 16,800-seater arena and no doubt the competitors will put on another good show tonight.

Deontay Wilder is hoping that Tyson Fury comes out all guns blazing…”I really don’t know what their plans are or what he’s going to do or not going to do,” he said. “So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let’s make it happen, that will benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.”So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through and aren’t just talking for hype.”Actually do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.”

‘What I weigh is really unimportant’ – FuryTyson Fury says he is not bothered by his weight, having come in well over a stone heavier than for the previous context between these two. Photo: AFP”I feel comfortable with the weight,” he said. “I’m where I want to be. I haven’t been trying to lose weight.”I’m a giant heavyweight. I’ve been eating clean, eating well and whatever weight I weigh on the night is really unimportant.”You’ve seen heavyweights come in at 200 pounds. You’ve seen them come in at 300 pounds. The heavyweight division has no limit, so it’s one of those things.”

What do the bookmakers think?Betfair have Deontay Wilder as a very marginal favourite, making him even money, with Tyson Fury a shade of odds against at 21/20. A repeat of the draw from their first meeting is 22/1.

Calzaghe – Fury will win on pointsFormer two-weight world champion Joe Calzaghe believes Tyson Fury will triumph on points tonight… if he ‘boxes smart’. “Tyson Fury is much better technically but Deontay Wilder is always going to be dangerous,” he told the Mail. “If he boxes smart for 12 round I fancy Fury to win on points. “Will he have to get off the floor again? Possibly!”

In a Las Vegas hotel somewhere, Tyson Fury will be in the middle of what I imagine might be a fairly sleepless night. It’s currently half-past-midnight in Nevada, though, so I suspect there won’t be too many others tucked up in bed. More likely sat round a roulette table. Anyway, it’s bright and early in the UK and we’ll have all the latest build-up throughout the day as we move towards fight night. Photo: Reuters

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s coverage of the world heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. It’s fight day!

