🔥Wilder: Sir Terence Conran to close main restaurant amid Coronavirus fears🔥

Wilder, the Shoreditch restaurant opened in December by famed restaurateur Sir Terence Conran, is the latest to announce a temporary closure amid coronavirus fears.

The venue has revealed it will close its main restaurant temporarily, and switch to a drinks-only service in its bar from this week. It has not been decided yet when the restaurant will resume full service.

The restaurant is a collaboration between Sir Terence – who has famously run London institutions including Quaglino’s and Bluebird in his 65-year career – and chef Richard McLellan. It focuses on using almost entirely British ingredients to create a sustainably focused menu, and launched in the basement of Conran’s Boundary London hotel at the end of last year.

The closure is one of the highest profile coronavirus-related disruptions to the London restaurant industry to date. Other notable closures include Black Axe Mangal switching to a takeaway-only service for the foreseeable future, and a collection of Chinatown restaurants closing their doors following a reported 50 per cent drop in trade.

Other restaurants are attempting to stave off the necessity to close by slashing prices across their menus, and key industry figures have expressed their concern at the toll coronavirus fears are having on the London restaurant industry. On Friday, chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan said at an event at his Mayfair restaurant, “Hospitality is facing possibly the worst crisis I’ve seen in my 33 years cooking. It’s not a good time. Some of us won’t survive, there will be casualties.”

Wilder is located at 2-4 Boundary Street, E2 7DD, wilderlondon.co.uk