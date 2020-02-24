Wild score on Binnington, but Blues still lead Minnesota by two after two periods

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, right, shoots and scores a goal as Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, left, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Ray Carlin

Jordan Binnington saw his shutout streak end at 142 minutes, 51 seconds but the Blues held on to their two-goal lead and are up 3-1 on Minnesota after two periods on Sunday night in St. Paul, Minn.Binnington hadn’t allowed a goal since late in the third period against Nashville last Sunday. He posted shutouts against New Jersey and Arizona and had a scoreless first period against Minnesota.The Blues killed two Minnesota power plays, including one in the second in which Binnington stopped Mats Zuccarello on a breakaway. Minnesota cut the lead in half on a goal by Marcus Foligno 1:43 into the second. Foligno took a shot in close that hit Alex Pietrangelo’s stick and went up in the air, over Binnington, off his back and in. There was a hesitation on the goal by the referees because Foligino took a swing at the puck in the air with what would have been a high stick, but he missed it, so the goal counted.

The Blues got the lead back to two on Oskar Sundqvist’s first goal since returning from his injury. The Wild missed several chances to clear the puck and Sundqvist got the puck in front of the net, repositioned himself for a better angle and beat Devan Dubnyk from in close.The first period was the latest in a run of dominant periods for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Binnington stopped nine shots, including some solid saves late in the period for the Blues, who have scored only one goal in the past 10 periods.Kyrou put the Blues on the board. He brought the puck up the ice and when he got to the blueline, he passed to one-time Wild Marco Scandella, whose shot was blocked by goalie Devyn Dubnyk. Kyrou got the puck not far from the goal line toward the corner and his tight angle shot found its way in. It’s the fourth goal of the season for Kyrou and the first point for the Blues for Scandella. The Blues made it 2-0 on a goal by Schenn. Jaden Schwartz kept the puck in the Wild zone — taking a stick in the face in the process — and gave it to Schenn, who picked the top right corner and fired it in for his 21st goal of the season.Late in the period, Sammy Blais was called for roughing to give the Wild a power play, and they had some good chances, but Binnington, with some help from Scandella, kept the puck out.

