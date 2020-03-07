🔥Wild Bunch? Jason Momoa’s Photos With Mel Gibson And Peter Dinklage Are Raising Eyebrows🔥

Jason Momoa kicked a hornet’s nest with his new photos with Mel Gibson and Peter Dinklage.

Some fans were thrilled to see another Game of Thrones reunion for Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, despite their respective characters Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister never getting to share scenes. On another level, fans were curious whether the photo was a hint that Momoa was filming Mel Gibson’s The Wild Bunch remake, since 2019 reports noted Dinklage was in early talks for a role. And on still another level, many fans were surprised at Momoa’s gushing love for Mel Gibson considering Gibson’s problematic past.

Check out the three photos in question:

I love the chill second slide photo, like a Big Lebowski remake.

Clearly Jason Momoa is a huge Mel Gibson fan, from Mad Max, Lethal Weapon, and Braveheart to Apocalypto, which cast indigenous actors. Momoa doesn’t explain what he’s doing with Gibson and Dinklage, but “#intheworks” suggests something is in the works, and consider the Wild Bunch reports from last year, that may be what we’re looking at.

Mel Gibson has been talking about a Wild Bunch remake for a while. In May 2019, Deadline reported that Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx, and Peter Dinklage were in early talks for a contemporary remake of the 1969 Sam Peckinpah Western. The script was said to be co-written by Mel Gibson and Bryan Bagby. Sources told the site that production was aiming for the fall, which would’ve presumably been last fall. But that’s really the last we heard from the movie on an official side.

The other part of this is contrasting Jason Momoa’s adoration for Mel Gibson with some of the comments on his post.

• Oh, this ain’t it, buddy

• This makes me ill. Why?

• So it’s okay to be cool w MG now? Ok.

• You attack people for plastic water bottles but love Mel Gibson lol

(I forgot when Jason Momoa called out Chris Pratt for using a water bottle!)

A few fans praised the Oscar winner as a great actor and director, but many others brought up comments in reference to Mel Gibson’s past — including Gibson’s derogatory comments about homosexuals; saying Jews were “responsible for all the wars in the world” during his 2006 DUI arrest; and allegations of domestic violence against his ex Oksana Grigorieva. He pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor battery against Grigorieva, and he was recorded ranting at her, heard saying if she got “raped by a pack of n*ggers,” it would be her fault.

Mel Gibson has addressed his behavior over the years and apologized, and he does have defenders. He also dislikes when his past is brought up, but there are multiple things to bring up and fans have long memories. And clearly many fans following Jason Momoa are not also fans of Mel Gibson, which may not mean anything for Momoa’s career choices, but at least now he knows.

Jason Momoa fans will have to stay tuned to see what exactly is in the works with Mel Gibson, but from here it does sound like something with the Wild Bunch could be happening. If so, are you in or out?