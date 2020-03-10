Wilco, Sleater-Kinney join forces for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are together at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14 as part of the “It’s Time Tour.” The show is a headlining trek of outdoor amphitheaters and venues.Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.St. Louis Music Park will open in May.

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Glenn Kotche of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Nels Cline of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre on Nov. 14.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Brian Henneman of the Bottle Rockets performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

The Bottle Rockets perform at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Scott and Cindy Roever of Valmeyer before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Peggy and Scott Miller of Chesterfield before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Lauren Bigelow and Sean-Paul Schmid, both of Lake Saint Louis, before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Dan (left) and Debbie Rosendohl, of Belleville, before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

The Bottle Rockets perform at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Bill and Sarah Eves of Springfield, Ill., before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Roger Bauer and Lisa Muench, both of Smithton, before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Mark Ortmann of the Bottle Rockets performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Dave Klaas of Augusta and Laurie Knowlton of Springfield, Mo., before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Nels Cline of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Judy DeMoisy and Michael Gassmann, both of Collinsville, before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Doug and Tara Reckamp of Dardenne Prairie before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Kristine (left) and Addison Curth of St. Louis before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Lawrence and Lisa Ballard of St. Louis before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Maynard and Sarah Madsen of Camdenton, Mo., before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

A fan takes a photo during Wilco’s performance at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

John Horton of the Bottle Rockets performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

Nels Cline of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wilco at Fox Theatre

From left: Steve Held of Edwardsville, David Johnson of St. Jacob, Ill., and Pat Michael of Fairview Heights before Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

She says the tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.” Tickets go on sale Friday.

Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll” is at the upcoming St. Louis Music Park on July 17. The …

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on July 10. Briston Maroney is also on the bill.

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff