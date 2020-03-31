🔥WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange bailed but stars fail in freedom bid🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website was granted bail this afternoon but remained behind bars after Swedish prosecutors challenged the ruling.

Mr Assange will stay in custody while the appeal is heard, which will be within 48 hours.

There were chaotic scenes as high-level supporters such as Jemima Khan and Ken Loach joined hundreds of protesters outside City of Westminster magistrates’ court calling for the release of Julian Assange.

The Australian had been held on remand for seven days as he fights extradition to Sweden to face sex assault allegations which he denies. He was refused bail last week.

In the last few weeks WikiLeaks has published thousands of secret US diplomatic cables, causing anger in Washington and political embarrassment around the world.

Outlining the case against Mr Assange, prosecuting lawyers argued that he was still a flight risk.

Defence QC Geoffrey Robertson told the court he doubted if allegations against Mr Assange would be classed as rape under English law.

Camera crews from around the world also gathered outside the court as Loach said he would provide surety of £20,000 for Assange, adding: “The evidence against Assange seems flimsy. The more worrying thing is the political intrigue behind the scenes.”

Speaking outside the court, solicitor Mark Stephens said: “The Swedes will not abide with the umpire’s decision and they want to put Mr Assange through yet more trouble, more expense and more hurdles.

“They clearly will not spare any expense to keep Mr Assange in jail. This is really turning into a show trial.

Peter Tatchell shouted through a loudhailer: “May this case against WikiLeaks, the harassment of Wiki-Leaks, be thrown out now, sooner rather than later.”

Bianca Jagger, who offered surety for Mr Assange’s bail, said on the court steps: “I trust the British legal system and I hope justice will be done.

“I am very concerned that this case has been politicised.”

Alex Potterill, 33, of south London, said he came to demonstrate “as a point of principle”. He said: “It is an absolute stitch-up job. It is too much of a coincidence.”

In an unprecedented decision, the judge gave journalists permission to “tweet” from the courtroom as long as it was “quiet” and did not disturb proceedings.

Earlier Mr Assange denounced firms that cut off funding of his whistleblowing website as puppets of the US government. Speaking from Wandsworth prison where he was held in solitary confinement, Mr Assange, 39, said: “We now know that Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and others are instruments of US foreign policy.

“It’s not something we knew before. I am calling on the world to protect my work and my people from these illegal and immoral attacks.”

Mr Assange insisted: “My convictions are unfaltering. I remain true to the ideals I have expressed. This circumstance shall not shake them. If anything, this process has increased my determination.”

Mr Assange was allowed to speak to his mother Christine for 10 minutes via an internal phone this morning at the prison. He issued a rallying cry to his supporters, many of who have been involved in online attacks that have brought down the websites of firms that oppose WikiLeaks. A source accompanying Mrs Assange in London told the Standard she was “incredibly concerned” about his welfare”. Mr Assange claims the sex assault allegations in Sweden were politically motivated and designed to discredit him. There were fears that his supporters were plotting attacks on UK government websites.

Downing Street said that the focus of preparations for a WikiLeaks-linked attack was on protecting information held about private citizens on sites such as those operated by the Department of Work and Pensions.