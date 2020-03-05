🔥Widow of doctor killed in crash in north-west London tells of anger as driver dodges jail🔥

The family of a doctor knocked off his motorbike and killed by a mother on the school-run have spoken of their anger after she avoided a jail sentence.

Dr Amin Alamshah, 38, below, died when a Mini Cooper driven by Nazia Sanei turned into his path as he rode to work at Hammersmith hospital.

The crash happened in Cricklewood shortly after 9am on March 11 last year. Sanei, 50, admitted causing death by careless driving at Harrow crown court.

Last week, Judge Lana Wood sentenced her to 28 weeks in prison suspended for two years. Sanei was also banned from driving for two years.

Dr Alamshah’s wife Parisa Baroudy 36, said: “We are not happy. She has not been sent to prison. There’s no punishment that I can see.”

In a statement to the court, Ms Baroudy said the lives of herself and her daughters, aged three and eight, were “in tatters”, adding: “Every day we look for him. My daughter asks, ‘why is daddy not here?’”