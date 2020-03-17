🔥Why you should watch Devs from FX on Hulu🔥

Devs – Credit: Hulu Press Devs starring Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman and Alison Pill is a must-watch on Hulu, via the new FX on Hulu partnership.Now that the new partnership between FX and Hulu is in full effect, it’s time to reap its rewards. The first such reward is Alex Garland’s new genius show, Devs.Alex Garland is best known for directing Ex Machina and Annihilation, two films that are highly regarded by critics and film fans but aren’t necessarily well-known by the general public. They deal with technology and how it informs our humanity. Ex Machina especially is an absolute masterclass of filmmaking and shows legitimate promise for a first-time director.Besides his two directorial outings, both of which he has also written, Garland is an outstanding screenwriter, having written 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go and Dredd. So the fact that Devs is written, directed and created by Garland should be reason enough to check it out.But this show has much more to offer. It’s planned as a miniseries, instead of a show that’s planned to be serialized. Garland has never been interested in sequels or multiple seasons, whether it’s Dredd or Annihilation. It just proves his investment level in his current project. He won’t be looking ahead to setting up future seasons or excessive world building – he just wants to focus on the job at hand.Plus, Garland has assembled a special cast here. It’s only three episodes in, but Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno have been incredible. Offerman plays against type and Mizuno, who’s been in a lot of things you’ve probably seen, is in the midst of a star-making performance. Her work thus far has been incredibly stunning.Mizuno plays a character who works for a tech company in San Francisco. As so much of Garland’s work, the show gets into the way technology shapes us and its implications in modern life. It weaves in relevant themes of technology, international relations, and moral ambiguity.Check out the trailer for the series below!All in all, this show is already a must-watch. Garland’s pedigree and the story’s subject matter make for compelling television.In a period when people’s time is precious and there are so many shows and movies out there to watch, giving your viewing time to a true auteur is the correct decision.