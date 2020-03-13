The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It was in the shadows of Pendle Hill, a long, treeless hump, looking like a sizable, beer-induced paunch amid the deep woods, undulating hills and Lilliputian villages of the Forest of Bowland, that 11 people were accused of witchcraft. It was a purge back in the early 1600s that began after a woman called Alizon Device put a curse on a travelling salesman who refused to sell her some pins.

Ten of the “witches” were hung at Lancaster Gaol, cementing the reputation of the Pendle Hill area at the time as being a place “fabled for its theft, violence and sexual laxity”.

Several centuries on and the closest thing I see to theft is a customer begging a waiter for another mutton sausage over dinner at Northcote, a Michelin-starred 19th-century manor house retreat set in gentle, bumpy, racing-green fields with a view of the notorious Pendle Hill from the bedroom’s balcony.

Inside, my bedroom is festooned with comfy lounge chairs, Temple Spa toiletries and a bed big enough to feel as if I almost have to swim a front crawl to get from one end to the other.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen has been working in the kitchens here for almost two decades. Now as head chef her creations are lusty, blowsy, Lancastrian dishes tempered, but not diluted, with precision, skill and haute levels of deftness. These qualities are perfectly manifested in my satin-soft squab pigeon, inspiringly paired with yoghurt and mango. Oh, and in the unlikely event of waking up ravenous the next morning, the breakfast options include a quite insanely sybaritic cheese soufflé.

Kick back with an afternoon cocktail on the hotel’s terrace (Northcote)

The Forest of Bowland is too often missed by visitors in a hurry to make it further north to the better known charms of the Lake District. What the crowds are missing out on is one of the most beautifully preserved parts of England; liberally scattered with villages like Slaidburn where cobbled lanes, thatched roofs and ancient, beamed pubs like the wonderfully named Hark to Bounty make you feel you’ve stepped into a high-budget BBC costume drama.

And then there’s the main town of the region: Clitheroe. Painted many times by LS Lowry, this is the kind of traditional market town that metropolitan types fret about losing forever. Here it is however, gloriously extant and replete with Cowman’s, a traditional sausage butcher with more than 70 different types of banger plus the wine merchant D.Byrne & Co, with a vast rambling warren of rooms dating back to 1879, whose own made whisky “Hanky Bannister” is delivered to British foreign embassies around the world.

The village of Whalley on the banks of River Calder

Driving past crumbling dry stone walls as the sky cleared into a cerulean blue I spotted a telephone box standing by the green in a tiny cluster of lanes and cottages known as Dunsop Bridge. Stepping out to take a picture of this very essence of rural England, I peered inside and found a minuscule plaque. This telephone box is, so it reads, the exact geographical centre of the UK. Looking around me, all was quiet. A postman meandered over the nearby stone bridge, a cloth-capped pensioner walked his spaniel past a family of blissfully unconcerned ducks. The Forest of Bowland may be at the literal centre of things but, in a way that truly defines its beauty, it doesn’t like to make too much of a fuss.

Details

Doubles at Northcote (northcote.com) from £204 per night B&B.

Avanti West Coast have direct trains from London to Preston. Return tickets from £98.10. Book tickets at avantiwestcoast.co.uk