🔥Why won’t my 25-year-old Jeep start?🔥

Q. I recently purchased a 25-year-old Jeep with an electric plow to clear my driveway. The Jeep only has about 80,000 miles on it. I believe it was used for most of its life clearing a business parking lot. The problem is that sometimes it just won’t start. It acts like the battery is just about dead. Even with a jump start it still cranks really slowly, but eventually will fire up. So far I have replaced the battery and the starter. What am I missing?

A. Considering the age of your Jeep and how it was used, I would suspect corrosion at the battery cables caused by winter salt and sand. The best test would be to perform a voltage drop test. This test will tell you if there is a poor connection to the starter and engine ground. Just looking at the battery cables will not always give you a good indication of what is happening electrically.