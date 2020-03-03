🔥Why watersport lovers should head to Mauritius🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You know it’s going to be a ‘pinch-yourself’ day when you slip from an ocean view breakfast into warm water for a snorkel, head out kitesurfing after lunch, unwind with a massage in your room afterwards, and can look forward to closing the day out with sundowners and a barbeque on the beach. In Mauritius, they call this the art of living.

Life on Mauritius is ideally set up for watersport lovers; whether it’s below the surface for scuba divers, on the surface for snorkellers or above the water for kitesurfers. We split our 12-day trip on the South Indian Ocean island between two luxury Marriott group hotels – St Regis Mauritius on Le Morne peninsula in the southwest and Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa in the northwest.

With onsite watersport clubs, five star restaurants, swimming pools, spas, spacious beachfront suites and excellent service at both of the hotels, you are perfectly set up to find your balance of adventure and relaxation.

Here’s what watersport aficionados can look forward to on the island of Mauritius:

Sandy bottomed lagoons and big wave kitesurfing and windsurfing

Kitesurfing is perfect for everyone from beginners to the more experienced (Marriott Hotels)

Without a doubt the most memorable kitesurf experience during our trip was with ION Club Prestige at the St Regis. Opting for the premium lesson sees you travelling by speedboat to an open sandy-bottomed spot. Due to its remote upwind location, we enjoyed the space entirely to ourselves, perfect for beginners to those more experienced as you have your own playground – kitesurfing in Mauritius has to be the ultimate luxury.

We also kited with ION Club on Le Morne Kite Lagoon and Anse La Raie, with Point d’Esny and Belle Ombre kite and windsurf spots to try on a future visit. For advanced wave riders, there is the famous One Eye reef break, a regular on the Kite World Cup circuit, just off shore in front of St Regis Mauritius.

While April through to September typically sees the wind off Mauritius at its most consistent for both kitesurfers and windsurfers, non-kitesurfers need not fear. Mauritius’ windy fame does not mean windswept beaches for all; the Le Morne mountain shelters the St Regis hotel so you can relax in peace.

Lively reefs and clear water for snorkelling

Waters at the St. Regis Mauritius are primed for snorkelling (Marriott Hotels)

Almost anywhere on Mauritius, all you need are some goggles and a safety check of conditions, and you can head into the shallows and be surrounded by fish within 10 metres. Even better, book a complimentary snorkel excursion through the hotel watersports club to take a glass-bottomed boat offshore to the reef, where you might spy the likes of leopard eels, puffer fish and angelfish.

Calm seas and turtles as you paddleboard

The sheltered waters around St. Regis Mauritius are perfect for paddleboarding (Marriott Hotels)

Borrow a stand-up paddleboard at high tide to venture out onto the calm, reef-protected lagoon in front of the hotel. Looking back at the shoreline gives you a fresh perspective of turquoise seas, pristine sandy beaches and green tropical forest.

Freshwater kayaking

Pick up a paddle and explore the turqouise waters (Marriott Hotels)

Kayaking is a similar format to paddleboarding, though for a unique excursion opt for the guided kayak safari at Westin Turtle Bay Hotel. A short paddle past neighbouring hotels, you hook a right to finding yourself on a freshwater river called the Citron. A calm and quiet experience, it’s suitable for all levels of experience.

Sailing near or far from home

Back to making the most of the wind, you can book a sailing trip to take to the deep sea, or for experienced sailors, hobby cats are at your disposal during your stay.

Scuba diving reefs and shipwrecks

Annie Ross (left) suba diving in Mauritius (Annie Ross)

There are multiple reef spots and shipwrecks to explore off the 177km long shore of Mauritius so head down to the watersport centre to pick your day and dive. PADI scuba courses and refresher sessions are easy to organise and fun with the high quality instructors.

Pool dips, sea swims and dolphins

Take advantage of these stunning pools (Marriott Hotels)

With sea temperatures ranging between 23 and 29C, Mauritian beaches are ideal for a quick dip, or for the long distance swimmers in training that we saw heading off into the distance parallel to the beach. Westin Turtle Bay and St Regis Le Morne each have two large swimming pools, with quiet zones and family area giving each guest the space to enjoy their holiday.

Dolphins live off the south coast of the island and you can book a morning adventure to find a wild pod, with the opportunity to join them in the water. Conservation is taken seriously, with wildlife and reef culture being of vital importance to the sustainability of tourism of Mauritius so do respect the environment.

Waterskiing in Turtle Bay

Hiking up Le Morne is a highlight (Marriott Hotels)

Motorised watersports are aplenty in Turtle Bay, topping off the 190-room Westin Resort and Spa’s repertoire of activities. Waterskiing sessions will see you skimming your way across and around the bay, with lessons for children and adults available.

Alongside the watersport fun, we learnt that Mauritius is a world-class destination for spa, hiking, food, golf, yoga, cyclist, nature and sun lounger lovers. While it’s easy to see why many guests stay rooted to the luxury of their full board hotels, we ventured offsite to visit inland wonders too.

Hiking up Le Morne one morning was a highlight, as were The Black River Gorges viewpoint, the stunning Chamarel Waterfall, Seven Coloured Earths geological wonder and a rum-inspired lunch at Chamarel Rhumerie. However you choose to relax into the island vibe, Mauritius will make it possible.

Details

Annie flew to Mauritius with Emirates and was hosted by the Marriott Group at St Regis Mauritius and Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa.

Annie Ross is founder of www.exerk.com, helping people find their fun in staying active. Find her @annieross5252