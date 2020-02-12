🔥Why was Gabrielle Union 'fired' from AGT? The Bring It On star's claims about Jay Leno's 'racist' joke🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

America’s Got Talent has become embroiled in controversy after allegations of racism on set emerged following the ousting of AGT judge Gabrielle Union.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed that both Union and her fellow host Julianne Hough would not be returning to America’s Got Talent and while Union herself has not released a statement, multiple news reports and comments by her husband Dwyane Wade have shed light on reported workplace culture at the reality show.

From an alleged Jay Leno joke made at the Korean community’s expense through to reported comments about Union’s hairstyles, here’s a rundown of what’s happened so far.

Was Gabrielle Union fired from America’s Got Talent?

(Getty Images)

Union has not released a statement regarding her ousting from America’s Got Talent, however her husband Dwyane Wade has claimed she was “fired” from the network.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed to Variety that both Union and her co-star Julianne Hough would not be returning for the next series of America’s Got Talent.

Union and Hough both replaced Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls and model Heidi Klum on the fourteenth series of America’s Got Talent.

A show insider told Vulture that Union was branded “difficult”, following Union’s whistleblowing on reported racism and other incidents on set of America’s Got Talent.

(Getty Images)

She allegedly called out a racist joke multiple sources claimed Jay Leno had made at the expense of the Korean community (in front of an Asian staffer), reportedly filed a complaint after producers told Union her hairstyles were “too black” and is said to have fought with producers over contestants on the show.

NBC Entertainment and production company Fremantle released a joint statement in response to the allegations, saying, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Variety was the first to report on the alleged Jay Leno joke, which was reportedly made when Leno guest judged on the talent show.

(Getty Images)

During taping, four anonymous witnesses told Variety that Leno made a joke about a painting of Simon Cowell’s dogs.

Leno reportedly said on camera that the dogs looked like they were “on the menu at a Korean restaurant”, in front of multiple people, including an Asian employee.

Leno’s alleged joke perpetuates racist stereotypes of Asian people eating dog meat.

Union later allegedly asked producers to report Leno’s actions to HR according to multiple sources, with Variety writing that she felt “production needed to understand why the joke might offend the staff and audience of ‘AGT’.” The alleged line is said to have been edited out of an August 6 episode.

(Getty Images)

Four sources claimed to Variety that Union was told her multiple hair styles were “too black” over half a dozen times on America’s Got Talent, though another source “disputed the volume of notes” and alleged that feedback was tied specifically to “hair continuity” for both Union and her co-star Hough. (Insiders claimed that Hough was also consistently criticised on her appearance, though Hough denied the allegations and said she had a “wonderful time” on set.)

Both Variety and Vulture reported that Union had allegedly clashed with producers over performers in the show on different occasions. Sources told both outlets that a male impressionist caused tensions, as his multiple costume changes involved the Italian act donning black gloves when he transformed into Beyonce.

(Getty Images)

Sources told Vulture that Union allegedly referred to them as “blackface hands” and voted against the performance, with Variety claiming Union “immediately recommended” to producers that the contestant should be removed.

She was reportedly told that the segment would be cut “later” from broadcast, however she allegedly argued that the live audience should “not be subjected to something racially insensitive”. The performer is said to have been allowed to do his act live, though his audition was later edited out.

She also reportedly was told in a meeting by producers that America’s Got Talent needed to pick an act “that America can get behind”.

(Getty Images)

She argued for a 10 year old black rapper called Dylan Gilmer, despite the producers favouring a white Texan dance group that reportedly “did not receive as much of an enthusiastic reply from the audience” as Gilmer.

Host Howie Mandel also reportedly suggested in the same meeting that a black South African choir should “sing something from the Lion King.”

Another source has denied producers made this comment, while Mandel and Simon Cowell’s reps did not respond.

Sources also claimed Union also “seemed to annoy producers” by asking drag contestants what their preferred pronouns were, according to Vulture.

What did Dwyane Wade say about the situation?

(Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwyane Wade was one of the first to respond to news that her America’s Got Talent contract had not been renewed. He alleged that she had been fired by the network and released a series of tweets, where he defended her and praised her for her actions.

The former basketball player said, “‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show.”

Wade said, “So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Union is a known advocate for diversity and gender equality in Hollywood. She has previously talked about creating opportunities for black women in the entertainment industry as well as calling out colourism.

“As proud as I [was] of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US,” Wade continued.

“So 🥂 to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️” he finished.

Wade and Union have a daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, together. Wade additionally has three children from his first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches.

Has Gabrielle Union talked about leaving America’s Got Talent?

Union has not responded to requests for comment by Vulture and Variety regarding the allegations, however she did say she was “humbled and thankful” on Twitter.

Union did not reference the situation, but said, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤”