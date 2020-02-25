🔥Why Tom Holland Isn’t Worried About Revealing Spider-Man 3’s Secrets🔥

After a brief and tense period where it looked like Spidey’s MCU days were done, we now know that Spider-Man 3 is on the way and it will be set in the MCU. The plot of the film remains a secret so we don’t what it will about as of yet. One person who does though is star Tom Holland. But despite the burden of this knowledge, the young actor isn’t actually worried about revealing the upcoming project’s secrets.

Speaking with Hey U Guys, Tom Holland revealed that he has already had his pitch meeting for the 2021 film, so he now knows where Spider-Man’s next adventure takes him following that earth-shattering cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Far From Home. This knowledge is a precious secret and it must be closely guarded, fortunately, Tom Holland has some experience in such matters, as he explained:

I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore!

“The greatest teacher, failure is,” Yoda once said, and when it comes to spoiling Marvel movies, Tom Holland has had a lot of tutelage. But the actor is a more practiced hand now and believes that he knows how to navigate interviews without slipping up and spilling tantalizing details about his movies. Like Sansa Stark, Tom Holland may be a slow learner, but he learns so he isn’t too worried about spoiling Spider-Man 3’s secrets.

We have another year and a half or so until the release of Spider-Man 3, so Tom Holland’s newfound confidence will surely be put to the test in the countless interviews between now and then. Maybe he’ll look back in pride and say “I told you so” after keeping tight-lipped, or maybe he’ll have to say he’ll do better for Spider-Man 4.

It’s good to know that Tom Holland isn’t worried about it, and he feels good that he’s come through his various slip ups and become a better secret keeper. Hopefully that means he won’t be spoiling any future movies to theaters full of fans or revealing crucial film information before he’s meant to.

Tom Holland may be able to keep a secret now, but that option was taken away from Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thanks to the machinations of Mysterio and the muckraking of The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson, the entire world now knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, his secret identity, basically the MCU’s only one, is now no longer a secret.

Whether he can put that genie back in the bottle we don’t know, but Spider-Man 3 will presumably see him dealing with that as well as whatever villain or villains he has to fight, who now have the added benefit of knowing who he is and can attack him where he lives. Spider-Man 3 will reportedly begin filming this July in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and most intriguingly, Iceland.

Spider-Man 3 (take two: The MCU Cut) opens in theaters on July 16, 2021. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are coming out this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest movie news.