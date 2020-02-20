🔥Why To All The Boys Star Still Wants X-Men’s Jubilee To Return🔥

A new era of X-Men is underway. Following a bummer of an ending for the beloved franchise with Dark Phoenix last year, Disney has its Mickey gloves on it, and there are plans for the mutants to collide with the MCU at some point. However, there are some characters from the Fox-produced films fans feel really lost out on seeing – such as Lana Condor’s Jubilee.

The Chinese-American character is a favorite among fans, and Lana Condor’s casting in X-Men: Apocalypse was an exciting moment for the franchise. However, when the film hit theaters in 2016, her screen time turned out to be incredibly limited. It was basically a cameo. Years later, Lana Condor is still passionate about Jubilee and would like to play her again. Here’s what she said:

I think that now is a really good time and I would really like to do her justice because she didn’t have it five years ago and I don’t think ever has. She’s a fantastic character and now I think is the perfect time to give her what she deserves, so I would love to go back and do something with her.

Yes please! Since her debut as Jubilee, Lana Condor has gone on to become a household name thanks to Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The rom-com based on the same-named novel was a cultural phenomenon and has since spawned a recent sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, with a third movie on the way. Condor has already completely filmed the high school-set trilogy.

So she has time and seems set on doing it. But could a return to Jubilee happen? In Lana Condor’s words to The Wrap:

I haven’t [heard anything from Disney], but I did see some of the filmmakers the other night and I was like ‘Hey don’t forget, don’t sleep on her.’

It sounds like Lana Condor is so interested in going back to Jubilee that she is actually rubbing elbows with filmmakers to get the character back in their brains. The main issue with her character returning is the universe she was created in will likely cease to exist. Following Dark Phoenix and Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, what was once the world of X-Men isn’t expected to return, although Patrick Stewart did say he had “long conversations” with Kevin Feige about Professor X a few months ago.

Even though the previous X-Men franchise is likely no more, maybe Jubilee had a small enough role in Apocalypse to be revisited somehow? Could she and other X-Men characters receive screen time in the MCU’s planned Phase Five or over on Disney+? Lana Condor will have to keep sticking her neck out.

Until then, there is one more remnant of Fox’s X-Men era coming in the form of The New Mutants on April 3. Also, you can see what happens to Lana Condor’s Lara Jean in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix now.