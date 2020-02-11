🔥Why Thomas Frank's personal touch is real secret behind Brentford's success🔥

Thomas Frank is in a pub in west London, sharing a beer with a group of Brentford supporters while making a guest appearance on their Beesotted fanzine podcast.

It’s November and the Bees have just lost 1-0 at home to Huddersfield, a rare blip in the excellent run of form that has them firmly established as Championship promotion contenders.

The Dane, 46, is searching for the answer to a question about the origin of his journey into management, one that has taken him from amateur football in his homeland to guiding Brentford to the brink of the Premier League and being nominated for Manager of the Year at the London Football Awards 2020.

Without a professional playing career — he does not join in training because he feels he is not of the level required — the answer to that question is not obvious. Strictly speaking, his first coaching role was with pre-teens at Danish amateur side Frederiksvaerk BK, followed by similar stints with youth teams at three other clubs, each of them a step higher up the pyramid than the last but none whose name will set many bells ringing outside Scandinavia.

Finally, he hits on it. “I was pretty good with people. I’ve always been that.”

There is a misconception, born out of the song and dance made of Brentford’s analytical approach, that numbers are, above all else, the secret to their on-

going success, but Frank is, first and foremost, a man-manager.

When he arrived as an assistant to Dean Smith in 2016, the club saw him as the ideal person to look after the young players in the new B team and create a pathway to the senior side.

When his close friend and technical director Robert Rowan tragically died at the age of 28 in November 2018, less than a month after he took over as head coach after Smith joined Aston Villa, it was Frank’s leadership that brought a tight-knit club even closer together.

Last week, after scoring a stunning hat-trick in the 5-1 win at Hull just a fortnight after his father had passed away, star forward Said Benrahma (right) hailed his boss’s role in helping him cope with personal bereavement. “I can never thank Thomas enough for what he has done,” said the 24-year-old. “He has helped me so much and trusted me like nobody else has before. This was for my dad but it was also for Thomas.”

To Frank, it came naturally. “That’s just how I am, how I want to treat people,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, it was a difficult situation to be in, but I think there are other parts of management that could be more tricky.”

Of course, being a good bloke will only get you so far. Frank is clearly a talented individual. He studied sports psychology before getting into youth coaching and landing roles at various Danish national team youth groups, where he coached Christian Eriksen and in 2011 became the first man to ever take a Danish youth team to a World Cup.

He took his first management job at Brondby in 2013. They finished third and fourth in his two years in charge before he resigned at the end of the 2016 season after it emerged the club’s chairman, Jan Bech Andersen, had been criticising Frank on a fans’ forum using his son’s username.

Frank joined Brentford later that year and took over as head coach two years later. For a time, it looked as if he might not last after a run of just one win in his first 10 games led some fans to call for change.

Others might have ­panicked, but Frank, whose side entertain ­fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds tonight, turned things around, and last month he signed a new contract until 2023.

Brentford are in fifth place — only two points behind the second-placed Yorkshire team.

Looking back on his underwhelming start from a position now of near-absolute job security, Frank is philosophical. “It is a good reminder to all of us that in life there are ups and downs, in football there are ups and downs,” he says. “When you have the highs, it’s mainly because you have put a lot of hard work in and a lot of discipline and a lot of effort.”

As time has gone on, we have learned more about Frank the manager; his knack for developing youngsters, born out of his six years spent at the Danish FA working with the national age group sides and honed operating on small budgets at Brondby.

It was while there he predicted that a certain Teemu Pukki (below), who has taken the Premier League by storm this season, despite Norwich’s struggles, had the potential to become “international class”, and convinced the board to make the Finland striker’s loan move from Celtic permanent.

But to best sum up the man who has brought Brentford to within sight of the Premier League in the year they will leave Griffin Park after 115 years, it is worth returning to the words he used to describe the pillars of his philosophy soon after he got the job.

“You need to have demands, consequence and love,” he said. “Just like raising your children.”

