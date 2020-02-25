🔥Why this former Made in Chelsea star now rents just up the road🔥

Two major events coincided just before last Christmas to herald a new chapter in the life of the former Made in Chelsea and Love Island star Tina Stinnes.

The 24-year-old got a new job at Westbourne Grove fashion brand, Lisou, and she left Chelsea, the area she has been linked with in the public eye for the past few years, for Holland Park.

“It’s nice to break away from everyone else and meet new people in a different area,” says Tina, who now rents with her best friend.

“I can visit my Chelsea friends and it’s better than always being on top of one another.”

Take the girl out of Chelsea: Tina Stinnes shares with her best friend in Holland Park (Adrian Lourie)

Tina grew up in Holland Park and her mum lives round the corner from her new home, a two-bedroom maisonette spread over three floors with a balcony and a small outside space on the ground floor.

The rent works out at just over £2,800 a month each but her mum paid for a year up front because Tina, only just starting her new job, had no proof of income.

“Mum decided it was probably easier that way and we can work it out later.”

The unfurnished maisonette has a large basement, which Tina is turning into a walk-in wardrobe and a cinema room with a projector.

“We’re planning on staying here for a while so it’s nice to put your own touch on it. It’s been done well — just white and clean, it is easy to make your own,” she says.

“Our old flat was only partly furnished so we’ve bought some stuff — a coffee table and a TV, and we’ve bought online a sofa and beds. We like the same things.”

What’s it like to rent in Holland Park?

In a battle of the heavyweight A-list London areas, Holland Park is a hot contender for the number one spot.

Celebs from Simon Cowell to the Beckhams call this glossy enclave home, while neighbours Robbie Williams and Jimmy Page are embroiled in a long-running and well-publicised planning battle in the area.

It’s hardly surprising that Holland Park is the choice of stars, when you consider its large period homes on pretty streets, accessible location, and its crowning glory, the lovely, eponymous park at its heart.

Who lives there?

The area is most popular with thirty- and fortysomething professionals working in tech or finance.

Joell Jenkins of Jackson-Stops Holland Park says they are often moving to London for work and looking for 24-month tenancies.

Parking in Holland Park

A residents parking permit in Kensington & Chelsea costs between £87 and £236 per year, depending on vehicle age and engine size.

Crime in Holland Park

Crime in Holland Park is slightly above the London average with nine crimes per 1,000 residents.

The most commonly reported crimes are theft from a vehicle, miscellaneous theft and harassment.

Fitness clubs in Holland Park

Our featured Holland Park renter, Tina Stinnes, has Class Pass and likes classes at Core Collective as well as trying out an aerial yoga class at Form Studios.

Average cost of renting in Holland Park

Property size

Average monthly cost

One-bedroom flat

£2,174

Two-bedroom flat

£3,203

Two-bedroom house

£3,855

Three-bedroom house

£5,941

Four-bedroom house

£9,329

Source: Rightmove

Best Holland Park streets to live on

Clarendon Road, Portland Road and Norland Square are among the area’s nicest streets, with properties on Holland Park Road the crème de la crème, says Joell Jenkins.

Best schools in Holland Park

Fox Primary School is the area’s only state primary rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

There are a few fee-paying options, including SIAL, an Italian bilingual school.

Supermarkets and food markets in Holland Park

From family-run butcher C. Lidgate to upmarket wine shop Jeroboams, Holland Park Avenue is a great spot for fans of quality independent outlets.

There’s also a branch of Tesco Express on the street, while the local expat American community can find goodies from home at the American Food Store.

Downsides?

“Rental prices,” says Jenkins, who adds that better value might be found a bit further out on the Central line.

“For example, you would expect to pay, on average, £650 to £750 a week for a 1,000sq ft, two- bedroom flat in Holland Park, while a similar-sized property in Shepherd’s Bush would be around £550 a week.”

Holland Park travel links and accessibility

Tina walks or drives to Lisou’s offices in Notting Hill but also appreciates having the Central line on the doorstep, taking her from Holland Park to central London in just over 10 minutes.

Shopping in Holland Park

Holland Park is a stone’s throw from Portobello Market, where Tina enjoys browsing the stalls and discovering new boutiques.

There are branches of Daunt Books and Melt Chocolates among the boutiques on and around Holland Park’s main drag.

Eating and drinking in Holland Park

Tina likes The Shed in Notting Hill, “a really cute restaurant” where most of the produce comes from the Gladwin Brothers’ own West Sussex farm. She also recommends Eggbreak for weekend brunch.

She suggests just strolling down the street and picking a bar or pub you like the look of.

“It’s easy to find a good pub around here.”

Culture in Holland Park

Winner of the 2018 European Museum of the Year award, Design Museum is a major cultural draw to the area with its John Pawson-designed building and roster of exhibitions on product, industrial, graphic, fashion and architectural design.

At the other end of the spectrum is Leighton House Museum, a more-is-more explosion of late-Victorian décor and art in the studio-house of the artist Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830-1896).

Green space in Holland Park

Holland Park is the major central green space in the area, boasting the Kyoto Garden, an adventure playground, sports pitches, picnic areas, acres of lawns and woodland and Holland Park Opera in the summer.