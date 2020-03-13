In this episode of Everything Should Be Better, Tristin Hopper argues that there is really only one safe way to hang your toilet paper. Watch the video above, or read the transcript below.

Toilet paper. We all use it, except for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of course.

It is commonly known that there are two ways to hang toilet paper, but did you know that only one of them is correct?

For starters, the correct over-the-roll configuration is the one preferred by the vast majority of civilized society.

In poll after poll, between 60 and 70 per cent of people backed the over-the-roll configuration. If the over-the-roll set voted as a block, we could pick every Canadian government until the end of time.

It’s more sanitary. Think about it: Your hands are at their filthiest when you’re on the can. So, you can either touch exclusively paper that will immediately be flushed. Or, you can fumble around at the rear of the roll, wiping bacteria all over the wall.

Toilet paper is also not designed to be hung upside down. Don’t believe me? Go onto Amazon and shop around for novelty toilet paper. You’ve got your Trump toilet paper, your $100 bill toilet paper and your different kinds of Trump toilet paper. All of them are printed for the over-the-roll configuration.

And the final point: The inventor of toilet paper, Seth Wheeler, was so confident this was the correct orientation that he could not conceive of a world where people would be so foolish as to hang it in the under configuration.

These are some of the first patent drawings of one of the most revolutionary consumer products of the last 100 years, and it clearly shows an over-the-roll configuration.

Now, it’s a free country. You can hang your toilet paper however you want, but if you’re hanging it in the under configuration, all we ask is that you admit you’re wrong.

For example, you know that Cher song from the 1990s with all the autotune? I love that song. But I don’t pretend that it’s correct or acceptable human behaviour to do so.