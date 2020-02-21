🔥Why Star Wars May Not Recover From The Rise Of Skywalker🔥

It’s been two months since the worldwide premiere of the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, and while some Star Wars fans are eager to know what’s next for the galaxy far, far away, there are many who no longer share this enthusiasm.

With The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams had to conclude the perplexing Sequel Trilogy in a satisfying way while paying tribute to the franchise as a whole, but the final result was a movie that left much to be desired. Indeed, as some would argue, the last installment is a mixed bag and for any slight or shortcoming, we could name something that the filmmaker managed to successfully pull off. But since Episode IX went on to become the worst-rated Star Wars movie in history, not to mention a box office failure compared to The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, some are wondering if the Mouse House will ever be able to recover from the damage.

In fact, celebrating the two-month anniversary of the last pic, Forbes has recently done a detailed analysis of how Episode IX‘s failure might perpetually plague Star Wars, suggesting that no matter what Lucasfilm decides to do next, the overall conception about the franchise would be an unfinished and “poor-received finale.”

The article also points out several important factors that resulted in the inevitable demise of The Rise of Skywalker, namely the fact that Lucasfilm had to rush the production to meet their deadline since Abrams re-envisioned the movie from the scratch after replacing Colin Trevorrow in 2017. The death of Carrie Fisher also affected the narrative as the movie had a large focus on her character. Ultimately, the result was a pic that left fans with more questions than resolutions.

But at any rate, Star Wars still remains one of the biggest multimedia franchises in history, and while it’s true that Disney blew their opportunity to end the Sequel Trilogy in a satisfying manner, the next Lucasfilm project has to absolutely stick the landing if they wish to keep the name alive for the years to come.