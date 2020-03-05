🔥Why Sharon must be whiter than white at John Lewis🔥

DESPITE its travails, John Lewis has a huge amount going for it, the biggest of which must be this: everyone likes it, whether they shop there or not.

As a vision for how businesses should behave it has few peers.

The loyalty that chairman Sharon White refers to in her letter to staff today is real. John Lewis stands for something.

Staff are so much prouder of working at John Lewis than, say, Tesco, which doesn’t stand for anything beyond a profit and chicken that is suspiciously cheap. Some of the phrases in White’s letter are telling, a statement of intent.

Try this: “We are the largest employee-owned business in the UK and amongst the largest in the world. We are to all intents and purposes a social enterprise.” In other words, it isn’t remotely its aim to compete with Next and Aldi. Never knowingly undersold? Forget about it.

Its role is to offer superior service, to sell ethically sourced food, clothes and homeware to folk who care about more than just price. John Lewis’s most obvious comparator business is Nationwide Building Society.

One of Nationwide’s problems is that it gets compared to banks, even though it pointedly is not one. Perhaps part of John Lewis’s narrative under the hard-not-to-like Sharon White is to give it a big fat “So what?” every time some retail spod says that she’s underperforming Sainsbury.

In the meantime, there’s a strategic review which will be completed by autumn. It’s very hard to see how this review can’t include the predictable retail litany of cutting jobs, cutting stores and moaning about rents. Beyond that, it would be nice to hear something inspiring, a race to the top not the bottom. Reporting profits for the year of £123 million is not too shabby. The issue is that they are down 23%.

At that rate of decline, at some point a takeover offer from some ’orrible US private equity firm becomes hard to resist.

JLP folk will say this can simply never happen. Why, the very constitution of the business forbids it.

The thing is — ask an American — that constitutions get amended. Partners who find themselves having to live with bonus payments of 2% or less might find that they prefer a holiday in the sun to the warmth that comes from being part of a social enterprise