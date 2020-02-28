🔥Why painting a room could be the wellbeing boost you need this spring🔥

Painting a room will instantly brighten up a tired room, but now it seems this simple home decorating task could help to create an all-round happier home, too.

A new survey, compiled by paint and DIY brand Homebase, has found that Londoners are increasingly looking to interior decoration for a wellbeing boost.

Once regarded as a weekend chore, painting and decoating a room makes 52 per cent of those surveyed happier, versus the 48 per cent of Londoners who prefer to get their endorphins from a gym workout.

The majority of Londoners who feel energised by redecorating their houses find inspiration from TV shows and films, such as recent films The Personal History of David Copperfield or Emma, before picking up the paintbrush.

Magazines, blogs and social media are also popular sources for keen Londoner renovators, with interiors lovers regularly choosing Instagram and Pinterest for their décor inspiration.

New neutrals and pale pastels

Homebase revealed the survey results alongside the launch of its collection of 68 fresh shades of paints. Bestsellers for the season so far include Silver Cloud, a neutral grey colour, Soft Mustard, a toned-down version of the yellow hue and a bright and vibrant Teal.

Jason Hines, Homebase’s trading director said: “We know how much our customers love their home, and painting walls is one of the easiest ways to refresh a tired space or to transform an entire room.

“It comes as no surprise to us that a freshly decorated room makes people feel happy, and Homebase Paint, with over 60 new colours, has been designed to inspire customers.”

So, which colours will help to lift your mood this spring?

Pastel hues, such as Angel Pink (above) add calming tones to a room

Pair spring colours with similar hues to create a stylish serene look.

Homebase experts recommend painting your walls a calming tone of yellow or pink. Try pastel hues, such as Angel Pink, Lemon Soufflé and Mineral Spring — a pale, minty green.

These calming colours create a serene space without being too overbearing.

Alternatively, be bold and go for contrast to bring a colour scheme to life. Angel Pink works well with teal accents for a contemporary look.

Matching pink interiors with grey walls and teal accents can bring this contrasting colour scheme to life

Yellow tones, meanwhile, can be paired with a more muted beige shade such as Parched Earth or the slightly darker Biscuit for a sophisticated finish.

Taking its inspiration from the new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, Lemon Soufflé, in particular, works well with pale purple Sweet Lavender, neutral Cottonseed and pale Hush Pink.

Neutral colours effortlessly tie in with natural wood furniture and lots of greenery, while accenting a neutral or grey feature wall with mustard accessories will add a pop of sunshine.

Take a look at our gallery above for more interior decoration inspiration…