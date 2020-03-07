🔥Why now is the best time to visit Australia's Brisbane🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Autumn in Brisbane (March to May) makes for the perfect getaway. The days are still long, warm and sunny, and there are a bevy of beautiful options for eating, drinking and exploring.

We recommend spending a couple of nights in the city itself, and then heading further north for some beach time.

Sleep

First things first, book a room at The Calile. This urban resort, designed by Richards & Spence Architects, is effortlessly cool, feeling more like something you would find in LA or Miami than in downtown Brisbane. Sitting pretty in the middle of a beautiful new precinct in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, The Calile is surrounded by gorgeous boutiques and cafes.

With 175 rooms, we recommend booking one of the Poolside Suites for their great views over the pool and cabanas. A delicious breakfast is served in the Lobby Bar each morning, and you mustn’t leave without trying in-house restaurant Hellenika – incredibly delicious.

The pool at The Calile (Georgia Hopkins)

Eat & Drink

Visit Little Valley for “Neo-Chinese” from the people behind the famed Rick Shores in Burleigh Heads, tuck into modern Japanese at Honto (hidden down a sketchy laneway in the cool, gritty Fortitude Valley neighbourhood), and Za Za Ta for moreish Middle Eastern meets Mediterranean fare.

For your caffeine fix we love Cafe Yolk in Newstead – be sure to tuck into one of its egg and bacon rolls). For excellent handmade cakes King Arthur in Fortitude Valley will hit your sweet spot.

Just a couple of minutes from The Calile hotel is City Winery, right in the heart of Fortitude Valley. Sip on artisan wines, created with grapes from all over the country by chief vintner the perfect Dave Cushner. It’s the perfect place for an afternoon drink. If you are wanting something with a view, head up to the rooftop of the recently-opened Foresters Restaurant and Bar. Grab a drink under the jacarandas at Snack Man (their Tommy’s Margarita is the way to go); and Super Whatnot is also worth checking out, down a super cute laneway bar in the city, with beautiful interiors, and a great happy hour from 3pm-6pm each day with DJs spinning records.

Little Valley is a must-visit for Chinese food (Georgia Hopkins)

Do

Be sure to check out the Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art along the river at Brisbane’s South Bank. At the time we visited, there was an excellent exhibition of Australian artist Ben Quilty’s work, but there’s always something wonderful on show. On a sunny day, head to Kangaroo Point Cliffs to find a beautiful shady spot by the river with excellent views back over the city. The City Botanic Gardens is another lovely place to while away some time on a sunny day. Also, book a massage or facial at the KAILO Spa at The Caille. We recommend the KAILO Ultra Skin Health Facial.

Some of the prettiest beaches are just north of Brisbane (Georgia Hopkins)

Beaches

The best beaches can be found slightly north of Brisbane. First of all, head one-hour north to the tiny hinterland town of Tanawha where you will find a charming little Airbnb cottage in which to rest and relax. Using that as your base, you can explore the nearby beaches of Maroochydore and Moololoolaba, while also exploring the surrounding hinterland as well. We found the ideal sundowner spot at Pier 33 in Mooloolaba. Pop down to the Kunara Organic Food Store, a short drive away, to stock up on supplies and then picnic the day away at the Maroochy Botanical Gardens. Alternatively, you could drive to the littler township of Eudlo, taking the scenic route to Palm Woods and some favourite local cafes.

Stay: Mid-Century Studio in Tanawha; airbnb.com.au.

Just 15 minutes drive from glorious beaches, this is a lovely option if you want to be based in the bush. Toast marshmallows by the fire pit, grill on the Webber BBQ, or just enjoy the peaceful garden surrounded by natural bushland.

Georgia Hopkins is a travel writer and contributor to Evening Standard Lifestyle. Follow Georgia on Instagram @_itsbeautifulhere