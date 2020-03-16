🔥Why Netflix is considering renewing Lucifer for season 6🔥

Lucifer season 4 – Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix Though an official confirmation has yet to be announced, Netflix is considering renewing Lucifer for season 6 and there are several reasons why.At the moment, production for Lucifer season 5 is at a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Netflix has shut down production for several of their shows, Lucifer included. We’re excited for production to proceed and see episodes drop on the streaming network in the future.In the meantime, it’s fun to speculate what’s to come, and one of the hottest topics is the rumored season 6 of Lucifer!Netflix has all but confirmed the rumors and reports, which surfaced earlier this year. It appears Netflix has changed its mind and is considering giving Lucifer Morningstar another season to do his thing.Most recently, before COVID-19 stopped production, it was announced that Tom Ellis had signed a new deal to return for Lucifer season 6!Why sign a new contract when there won’t be a sixth season? A better question is, why the secrecy? It’s possible Netflix is aware of the strong and loyal fanbase Lucifer has, so they may not want to let us know anything until the deal is set in stone.So why did the streaming network reconsider? Because of Lucifans, of course! Fans of the series have made the show incredibly popular on the streaming service. It is, by far, one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. If you need any proof of this, just have a look at TV Time’s various Top 10 countdowns that include the ten most binge-watched shows. Even after leaving the top ten after several weeks, the Netflix original series made a comeback!Lucifans made the series a Netflix sensation and it’s because of you all that a season 6 is in our future! We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the latest.Stream the first four seasons of the hit series are now on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news about the Lucifer season 5 release date.