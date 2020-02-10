🔥Why Netflix and Quentin Tarantino were the biggest losers of the Oscars 2020🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It was a big night for Parasite at the Oscars, with a Best Picture win that could have ramifications for the future of the awards – but not everyone went home happy.

Netflix had a pretty miserable time of it. Despite the streaming giant racking up two Best Picture nominations for The Irishman and Marriage story, Laura Dern’s Best Supporting Actress gong for the latter was one of only two awards the studio had anything to do with – the other coming for American Factory, which won Best Documentary Feature. Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman, meanwhile, had the unfortunate claim of being the only Best Picture contender not to win a single award, despite being nominated in eight categories – almost astonishing, given the talent involved on and off camera.

It’s the second time Netflix have come away from the Oscars disappointed; in fact, with no major wins, they seem to be moving backward. Although Best International Feature winner Roma deserved to also win Best Picture ahead of the problematic Green Book last year, the studio has yet to fully experience substantial awards glory. The Oscars haven’t been quite as cold towards it as the likes of Cannes – which has been in dispute with Netflix for years, with none of their films appearing at the festival in 2018 or 2019. But the lack of appreciation this year may concern them slightly, especially when Sunday’s awards were dominated by released from traditional studios like Warner Bros., Universal and Neon, who are responsible for Parasite.

This year’s disappointments will likely sting especially sorely after getting one of the world’s biggest directors on board in Martin Scorsese, along with acting titans Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. With that kind of firepower, the streaming service might have felt they were a shoe-in for some Oscars appreciation. The outcome, however, suggests the Academy is still a little uneasy when it comes to handing out awards to the new kids on the block.

Unfortunate: Tarantino was unlucky to miss out on Sunday (Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino is Sunday night’s other big loser. He had quite possibly his last opportunity to bag an illusive Best Picture and Best Director Oscar this year, to add to his two Best Original Screenplay awards for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

We don’t imagine he will be too downhearted after losing out to Bong Joon-ho – he’s been championing his work in the west for years – but at one stage Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was favourite with the bookies to take home Best Picture. It’s not a great movie – bloated and indulgent – but we had a sneaking feeling the Academy would honour Tarantino while they had the chance, giving the contributions to cinema he’s made over the course of his career. It wasn’t to be, and now it may never be. Reports suggest that Tarantino’s 10th and final film will be a third Kill Bill – the hyper-stylised and violent franchise is brilliant fun, but not exactly quintessential Oscar-bait. Besides, sequels rarely fare well with the Academy.

Finally, though Netflix and Tarantino missed out this year, throughout this year’s Oscars female filmmakers as a whole were overlooked; they didn’t lose on the night because they weren’t given a chance to. Natalie Portman highlighted the fact by wearing a cape with the names of snubbed directors including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell) inscribed upon it. There are positive signs to take from this year, but this is something which needs to change, and fast.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Show Moments – In pictures