🔥Why Mark Ruffalo Had To ‘Suspend Disbelief’ While Shooting Romantic Scenes With Scarlett Johansson🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating pop culture for over a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. One of the most consistent players within the shared universe has been Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The OG Avenger’s solo movie has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just as Scarlett Johansson was in the middle of doing press and revealing more about her tenure in the MCU. One of these new tidbits is about her work on Avengers: Age of Ultron, especially her scenes opposite Mark Ruffalo.

Natasha Romanoff is the heart of the Avengers, and has had a romantic connection with a few of them over the years. Chief among them is her special relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. Their connection was closest during Avengers: Age of Ultron, but there was some behind the scene information fans din’t realize: she was super pregnant at the time. As she recently explained,

If I had to be vulnerable with any one of those actors, Mark is such a wonderful scene partner to do that with because he’s so open himself. And ironic because I was also really pregnant at that time when we were shooting it. So I guess Mark had to really suspend his disbelief there because just below here was this giant pregnant belly.

Women are beautiful during pregnancy, but it looks like Scarlett Johansson wasn’t feeling her best while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron pregnant. Particularly during scenes where she flirted with Mark Ruffalo and Bruce Banner pined over Natasha Romanoff. But this discomfort didn’t show on camera, which is a testament to the performance of both actors.

Scarlett Johansson’s story about Age of Ultron comes from her recent conversation with EW about her tenure as Black Widow. Including her upcoming solo movie, Johansson starred in a whopping eight movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s played the character for a decade, and the years saw major changes occur in her personal life as well.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Scarlett Johansson’s challenges filming as Black Widow while pregnant. Recently an image of she and Chris Evans pre-visual effects revealed just how pregnant she was on the set. Filming movies is a notoriously grueling process, so this must have been especially exhausting for Scarlett Johansson. But she made it work, and Avengers: Age of Ultron featured some great narrative beats for Black Widow.

As a reminder, you can check out the image of a pregnant Black Widow below.

It’s currently unclear when Black Widow will arrive in theaters, and provide closure for the beloved Avenger. The movie was originally set to arrive in theaters on May 1st, before concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close and studios to reschedule their releases. Black Widow is one of the more recent delays, but certainly wasn’t the last.

