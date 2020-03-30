🔥Why Manchester United's newest star Bruno Fernandes was never destined for Manchester City switch🔥

Bruno Fernandes may be the new darling of Manchester United, but could he have become a Manchester City hero before making his January move to Old Trafford?

The answer is no, despite intense speculation that the Portugal international was on his way to the Etihad last summer.

In fact, rumours of a move to the Premier League champions became so rife that Pep Guardiola was left baffled by talk he was set to add Fernandes to his already star-studded midfield.

Sources close to the City manager were left completely confused, insisting there was no foundation to their supposed interest.

United had grown frustrated by what they saw as attempts to use their name to create a bidding war for Fernandes last summer, but had at least expressed a firm interest in the midfielder, who they had been tracking for more than a year.

But Guardiola’s priority last summer was always a long-term successor to Fernandinho, which saw City complete the club-record signing of Rodri for £62.8million.

Guardiola was tactful when addressing the issue this month, but it’s understood there was bemusement within his inner circle about the links at the time.

“I said many times it looks like we are linked with a thousand million players every month,” said the City manager. “I don’t know if the agents want to create something to do that.

“But I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player, but they link this guy and a thousand million more.”

If there was one United player Guardiola did want, it was Harry Maguire.

But City were unable to match the £80m world-record fee for a defender it cost to prise the centre-back away from Leicester.