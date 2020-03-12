Bruno Fernandes claims Pep Guardiola didn’t deserve his respect after ‘shushing’ the Manchester City manager during United’s derby win on Sunday.

The £47million midfielder had an altercation with Guardiola during the second half of United’s 2-0 victory, leading him to put his finger to his lips to gesture the Catalan to be quiet.

It made him even more of a hero to the Old Trafford faithful who have already taken him to their hearts for his stunning form since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was evidence of his strong character – and Fernandes has now opened up on the incident.

“I talked about it with some friends,” he told Football Daily. “Some people think like, ‘Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?’

“But at that moment, the words he told me made me mad and on the pitch I’m a little bit nervous. It’s the kind of player I am.

“I have respect for Pep and what he wins and what he did for football, because he changed some mentalities in football.

“But I think in that moment, he didn’t respect me, so he didn’t deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch.”

Discussing it after the match, Solskjaer said: “You need a character here, you need character at this club, but this team they have got that.

“They have learned through some hard times this season, because we have been a young team and we have started something we believe in and Bruno has helped that.”