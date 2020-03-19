🔥Why Manchester United fans should be excited for the transfer window after Tom Brady deal🔥

As transfers go it was the equivalent of Manchester United snapping up Harry Kane this summer.

Tom Brady’s move from New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers has rocked NFL, while also proving the Glazers still have a flair for the spectacular.

So ahead of a summer that Ed Woodward has already described as an “important opportunity” for United, could the club’s American owners have something similar in mind after vowing to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution.

Brady’s move amid the coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that the sporting world is still planning ahead beyond the global health crisis.

It is not clear when or if the Premier League season will be completed or how much it will impact on the summer transfer window.

But Solskjaer has been promised the funds to build on the foundations he’s laid in his first full season in charge.

Links with Kane have grown in recent weeks, with United’s manager and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward both huge admirers of the Tottenham striker.

Yet signing up legendary quarterback Brady on a £25million-a-year contract is not the same as splashing out around £150million on England’s captain – even if Solskjaer is determined to recruit a top-class goal-scorer.

News that Brady was on his way to Tampa sparked a backlash from some Man United fans on social media, who immediately turned on the Glazers, who also own the NFL franchise. But the finances of the two clubs are entirely separate, while Brady’s move will fit into the salary cap imposed on the Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl winner’s move will have no impact on United’s planned business at the end of the season. While he is the type of superstar signing Woodward has sought to make his hallmark since assuming control of United’s transfers in 2013 – Solskjaer has moved the club’s transfer strategy in a different direction.

Jadon Sancho – his primary target this summer – perfectly fits the profile of player the Norwegian is trying to remould his squad around.

Jack Grealish and James Maddison are also on his wanted list – emerging domestic talents, who can be developed at Old Trafford. Jude Bellingham – aged 16 – also points to Solskjaer’s determination to fill his squad with youth.

Tottenham are not entertaining any offers for Kane, but were he to become available, though Tottenham are not entertaining it would be intriguing to see if Solskjaer pushed Woodward to move for a player he considers one of the very best centre forwards in world football.

The same goes for the Glazers, who would have to sanction a club record fee for the England captain. They are sure to see the commercial benefits of recruiting one of the most recognisable figures in NFL in Brady.

And the appeal of Kane in a similar fashion cannot be discounted. The Glazers – co-chairman Joel, in particular – continue to have a very hands-on approach to the running of United.

Woodward is generally in daily contact with Joel – holding regular video conferences with the Florida businessman.

He green-lights incomings and outgoings – and is expected to be particularly active this summer, with Solskjaer aiming to bring in at least three major signings.

If Brady is the type of signing to spark hopes in Tampa of a first Superbowl since 2002, then United fans will be yearning for the type of business that will finally see them reclaim the Premier League title after six and a half barren years post-Sir Alex Ferguson.