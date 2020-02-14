🔥Why Lucy Bridge is the make-up artist taking the fashion world by storm🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

One of those lucky people who knew exactly what she wanted to do pretty much from birth, Bridge’s work fizzes with the passion and knowledge of a lifelong devotee to her craft.

You can see the clear influence of her mother’s stack of 1980s Vogues in the sharp angles, bold colours and strident confidence; she counts the legends Tim Walker, Miles Aldridge and Eugene Souleiman among her collaborators.

When was your big break?

I was living in Shoreditch and got on the number 55 bus. I had crazy make-up on, orange hair, glitter eyebrows and loads of blusher. Two guys were staring. I was very close to saying, ‘What the f*** are you looking at?’

They got off the bus and one of them handed me a note that said, ‘Hi, I’d like to take your portrait’ — it was Tim Walker. He took my photo for i-D magazine — it gave me the confidence to leave my job at MAC and start freelancing.

Why London?

London is the one city in the world where you can express yourself – that’s why I still live here.

Which song would you take to the grave with you?

Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode or I Ran by A Flock of Seagulls. Very Eighties.

Which book most inspires what you do?

One of my prize possessions is a book about tribes in Papua New Guinea. I searched for it for a long time and found it at Comptoir de I’Image, a great bookshop on Rue de Sevigne in Paris, which is just a man and piles and piles of disorganised books. How the tribes-people express themselves, what they can do in the middle of nowhere with materials, colours and textures. You don’t need a bloody make-up kit and ten cases rolling around.

Replica magazine

How did you get into make-up?

Through my Mum. She always had a full face of make-up on everyday. I’d rummage in her bag and go in her Chanel and Dior eyeshadows. She had a lot of magazines around the house, Vogues from the Eighties, and I was instantly attracted to the make-up. At the age of ten I told my Mum and Dad I wanted to be a make-up artist. And they were always very supportive. I went to Manchester for two years and studied for a HND course in make-up, prosthetics and wig making.

The second I finished that, I moved to London. I was a party girl and made friends with lots of people in Shoreditch. We went to Boombox and Ponystep and that’s where I met [the fashion designer] Charles Jeffrey. At the time everyone was expressing themselves through clothes and hair and make-up. I wore crazy make-up everyday, I walked the streets during the daytime with glitter eyebrows.

What’s your USP?

I like to think I’m fearless when it comes to make-up. I like to create super bold, unique looks and I’m not scared to use different mediums. Picasso is an inspiration for me, I know its a bit of a cliche, and I also love Marlene Dumas.

Love magazine’s 10th anniversary

What has been your pinch-me moment?

Working with Tim [Walker] on his V&A exhibition. We did a shoot based around Audrey Beardsley with Katy England and Malcom Edwards, which didn’t feel real.

There is nothing that can compare with working with Tim – the way his mind works, the way he wants to push his shoots. He loves make-up and I’m never scared to push it with him.

Doing an Italian Vogue front cover beauty story with Miles Aldridge. Growing up Italian Vogue was such a huge influence and it is the epitome of where all makeup artists want to be. Also, I took a picture of Tim [Walker] taking a photo of James Crewe on a shoot in Dorset, and then it ended up being blown up and being used as the exit photo in Tim’s V&A exhibition. I went to the opening with my Mum.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Maybe with the Tate to create an exhibition of looks I have created inspired by artists.