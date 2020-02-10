🔥Why lending, renting and buying clothes second hand is on-trend in 2020 (and how to do it)🔥

When it comes to fashion and waste, the statistics speak for themselves. Roughly £30 billion worth of clothes are thought to lie, unused, in wardrobes around the country, while the value of those garments finding their way into landfill each year has been estimated by Wrap to stand at £140 million.

None of this is to mention the cost to the planet of actually wearing them. A Friends of the Earth report found clothes washing in the UK creates 1,600 tonnes of microplastic waste each year – nearly four trillion individual fibres – which, owing to their size, have the ‘most direct route’ to our rivers and oceans.

Wastage and plastic pollution: fashion has a lot to answer for. Which is why the emerging trend of lending, renting and buying second hand clothes has been so welcomed by sustainability campaigners.

Championed by VIPs at the British Fashion Awards last month, a number of guests arrived at the soiree decked out in eco-friendly choices, with James Blunt and Millie Mackintosh renting clothes for the occasion.

It’s a trend that’s becoming increasingly easy to get onboard with, owing to the high number of established clothing rental and second hand businesses out there to help.

Hurr

Favoured by the likes of new Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Hurr is a peer to peer wardrobe rental platform, founded by Victoria Prew and Matthew Gelata to make renting clothes ‘an everyday occurrence’.

There are two types of site users, lenders and renters. Lenders upload pictures of garments they wish to rent out – clothes which must be worth £150 or more, and less than two years old (unless vintage).

Priced at typically 10-15% of the item’s RRP, lenders are able to approve rental requests – that is, they get to pick who they lend their clothes to – and can either agree a pick-up location with the renter, or send it to them in the post.

Renters simply search the site for items, request a booking, wear the piece, then return. Easy as that!

hurrcollective.com

My Wardrobe HQ

Founded by Tina Lake – former buyer for Topshop – and Sacha Newall (ex-head of sales and marketing for my-wardrobe.com), My Wardrobe HQ is a rental site that both lends and sells items from a ‘luxury wardrobe’.

Featuring everything from designer gowns to ski pants and winter coats, each item is typically offered for 10% of its RRP (if it hails from last season) or up to 30% the RRP if it is part of the current one.

Renters need to register for Shieldpay – to verify their ID – after which, they can rent any item for up to seven days.

Fans include model Poppy Delevingne – some of whose wardrobe is actually available to rent via the site – as well as the aforementioned James Blunt and Millie Mackintosh, who sported the brand at the BFAs.

mywardrobehq.com

Girl Meets Dress

Following a similar format to the brands above, Girl Meets Dress is an online platform offering a wide variety of dresses to rent – over 4,000 in fact.

Founded in 2009 by Anna Bance – former UK PR manager for Hermes – labels such as Self Portrait, Alexander Wang and Herve Leger feature, and prices range between £19 and £119, with VIP membership available for £99 per month.

Users do not need to register. To rent, they merely place an order, stipulate the number of nights they wish to borrow the item for and the date of their event.

Once it’s been and gone, renters mail the item back to the brand via the box it arrived in.

girlmeetsdress.com

Front Row

Operating exclusively in London, Shika Bodani founded Front Row in 2016 on the premise of renting designer clothes ‘direct’ from the catwalk.

With a number of garments available to loan a day in advance – from the likes of Chanel, Balmain and Gucci – users can also ‘vote’ for new runway pieces they wish the platform to purchase, so they can rent them following acquisition.

Items can be borrowed for up to five days, while the site also offers a styling service.

Rental prices range between 10% and 25% the original RRP.

frontrow.uk.com

Vestiaire Collective

It’s been selling pre-owned pieces since 2009, which means Vestiaire Collective has been championing sustainability for more than a decade.

Offering items at between 30% and 70% their original RRP, there are hundreds of designers to choose from, and the site has a hub dedicated entirely to vintage pieces too.

If you fancy checking out their pieces IRL, however, you may be interested to know they recently opened their first permanent boutique space at Selfridges on London’s Oxford Street.

us.vestiairecollective.com