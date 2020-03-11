Why Joe Biden was able to punch through in Missouri

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke

JEFFERSON CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden, who nailed down a decisive win Tuesday in the Missouri Democratic presidential primary over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was lifted by strong support from African American voters, older voters and voters who prioritized electability over ideology.Lower-than-expected turnout from younger voters, who backed Sanders, also helped.Biden carried every one of Missouri’s 114 counties and the city of St. Louis, snagging 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

As votes were tallied, Biden backers stared down a big win, rather than a repeat of four years ago when Sanders split the delegate haul with Hillary Clinton.

Sanders won just 35% of the popular vote, according to preliminary returns. Biden was expected to win 43 delegates here, and Sanders, 25, the Missouri Democratic Party said Wednesday.Numerous media outlets called the race for Biden soon after the polls closed. It was a far different election night than in 2016, when Sanders came within 1,600 votes of winning Missouri and left with one less delegate than Hillary Clinton.African American voters, who made up about a fifth of the electorate on Tuesday, overwhelmingly backed Biden. He won 72% of the African American vote in Missouri, according to Edison Media Research exit polling, which had a margin of error of 4%.Outside of the Muhammad Mosque #28 polling place in the North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis, where the majority of voters were African American, five voters interviewed midday all said they had backed Biden.“Right now we don’t need no revolution. We need healing,” said Todd C., 60, who declined to give his last name. “Joe understands the needs of minorities and poor people in general.”Lavette Jamison-Hamilton, 55, who works in marketing, said she liked that Biden had worked under former President Barack Obama. Multiple voters said they liked that he was tied to Obama, the country’s first black president.“He’s had the experience of being vice president,” she said.

Post-Dispatch reporters fanned out across the St. Louis area on Tuesday, talking to voters.

Allyson Cribbs, a 70-year-old retiree, said she was more of a moderate, and was skeptical of Sanders’ policies.“I don’t know where Bernie’s gonna get all that money,” she said.At the Glendale Lutheran Church polling place in Glendale, a well-off St. Louis County suburb, three white voters expressed the same rationale as black voters 17 miles away.Exit polling showed Biden winning white voters 59% to 36%.“Bernie makes a lot of promises,” said Michael Lonergan, 64, who wasn’t confident Sanders could keep them. Biden was “more on the moderate side.”Shirley Bynum Smith, 81, a retired English teacher from Glendale, didn’t believe it was the right time for a Sanders-style campaign.“I’m looking for someone who can unify us,” she said. “I hear Bernie’s anger and while anger has its place, I just don’t think that it’s going to work this time.”Sanders said Wednesday voters agreed with his progressive agenda, but acknowledged he was losing voters whose chief concern was beating Trump.“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said from Burlington, Vermont.

Many voters said they admired Sanders’ authenticity and consistent message, and like his policies, but had cast ballots strategically for Biden

A majority of Democratic voters — 60% — said they would rather nominate a candidate who “can beat Donald Trump” over one “who agrees with you on most issues,” according to Edison Media Research. Of those voters, 70% of them chose Biden.According to Edison, while Sanders won big among voters ages 18-44, the age group only made up about 32% voters Tuesday night. That age group made up 41% of the Missouri electorate four years ago, according to CNN exit polling that year.Older voters this year made up roughly 70% of the voting day electorate, showing up in a big way — but not for Sanders. Biden won 68% of voters aged 45-64, and 81% of voters 65 or older.Sanders, four years ago, broke through with wins in counties with universities, and won outright in many labor-friendly counties, criticizing trade deals such as NAFTA.But on Tuesday, Sanders lost by double-digit margins in eastern Missouri exurban counties such as Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Francois.He lost by single digits in counties where college students make up large parts of the Democratic electorate: Adair (Truman State), Boone (University of Missouri), Greene (Missouri State University) and Phelps (Missouri S&T).Biden won handily in St. Louis and St. Louis County, taking 53% of the vote in the city and 65% in the county, according to preliminary returns.“That Sanders didn’t carry a single county is remarkable,” said Peverill Squire, political science professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia. “To see him lose in Boone County was a big signal to me that he just didn’t enjoy the same level of support perhaps that he had enjoyed four years ago.”More voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary this year than in 2016 — 660,083 this year compared to 629,425 four years ago.One reason why may be because there was no competitive GOP primary this year, and Missouri voters can choose any party ballot they wish.Still, Lauren Gepford, executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party, said the increased turnout was a positive sign for the party’s down-ballot chances this November.“The wind is at the backs of Democrats this year,” she said.Can Biden beat Trump in Missouri?Former second lady Jill Biden, during a rally in St. Louis on Monday, said Biden would be able to win swing states this fall.And she singled out Missouri — which hasn’t been considered competitive in a presidential race since 2008 — as a place Biden could win this fall in the general election.“Joe is going to win in the places that we need to win, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and right here in Missouri!” Jill Biden told about 380 supporters at the Cheshire hotel.Whether that was wishful thinking or not is obviously yet to be seen. But Squire said the Biden campaign, if Biden does clinch the Democratic nomination, could start spending money in Missouri, if it has enough resources to do so.He said it was still unlikely that Biden could win Missouri, saying it would “take a certain confluence of events” that damaged the president’s standing in order for states like Missouri to come into play.“I think the Biden campaign would like to force the Trump campaign to have to spend money in places like Missouri to protect their lead,” Squire said, “to sort of open up more places where the Trump administration has to worry, not just to win states that are really competitive but to hold onto what they had before.”Jean Evans, executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, said the party was confident Missouri would vote for Trump this year.She said the Republican National Committee has sent resources to every competitive state this year — and Missouri is not on the list.“They haven’t deployed any resources here and we’re so confident that we haven’t asked for any,” Evans said.

