🔥Why Jason Statham Made An Abrupt Exit From His New Movie With Kevin Hart🔥

Jason Statham made two abrupt exits this week — he dropped out of THE PERSON From Toronto with Kevin Hart, weeks before production was designed to start just, and he left his agency WME also. It is a career clearance sale!

What’s happening? Well, Jason Statham was likely to star in the action comedy THE PERSON From Toronto with Kevin Hart, with production starting in 4-6 weeks. In accordance with Deadline, Sony really wants to keep Kevin Hart in the movie therefore the call has already been out to an actor — not named — that the studio hopes to land quickly.

The part to displace is THE PERSON From Toronto himself. Jason Statham was designed to play the world’s deadliest assassin, who teams up with New York’s biggest screw-up (Kevin Hart) if they are recognised incorrectly as one another in a rented Airbnb.

Why did Jason Statham drop out? Sources told Deadline the actor had some creative differences with the studio, including wanting the movie to be rated R. Sony reportedly wanted a PG-13 rating more friendly to a November Thanksgiving holiday release date. (You’ll recall Jason Statham also had blunt thoughts about Meg choosing a PG-13 rating rather than the more bloody R-rated version he wished for.)

Jason Statham also left WME immediately after exiting THE PERSON From Toronto. Deadline reported that it had been a mutual decision between WME and Statham, which really is a tiny surprise since WME lured him from CAA just this past year.

Jason Statham was likely to film THE PERSON From Toronto immediately after Cash Truck, in November the Guy Ritchie movie that started filming. What now? We’ll see.

THE PERSON From Toronto would’ve been a reunion for Jason Statham and Kevin Hart after Hart’s surprise role in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Hart is back at the job after his major car crash, which movie is likely to be on his schedule still, provided Sony can enough find somebody new fast. I’d suggest Dwayne Johnson, but he could be busy with Netflix’s Red Notice, his new movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. HOWEVER THE Rock can perform nine million things simultaneously, and he loves action comedies with Kevin Hart, so you know never.

Kevin Hart also offers the movie Fatherhood scheduled for release in January 2021, after overtaking the role from Channing Tatum. So maybe Tatum could make this come back to where it started and replace Jason Statham … although, that isn’t a significant matching replacement, could it be.

THE PERSON From Toronto was reportedly scheduled for release on November 20, 2020, so we’ll need to see if it keeps that date or not. Since VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die just moved into that week, I’d say move Kevin Hart’s action comedy, but that’s me.

It appears like the studio might curently have a fresh actor at heart, but who YOU pick to displace Jason Statham?