🔥Why is #RIPTwitter trending? Social media platform receives backlash after removing tweets🔥

Twitter is testing out a new feature called ‘Fleets’, which sees your tweets disappear after 24 hours.

If that sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s what Facebook and Instagram do with their Stories feature.

But it seems users aren’t so impressed with the update, calling out the social media platform for becoming too similar to its rivals.

Here’s why #RIPTwitter is trending…

Twitter fans are NOT happy (PA)

Why is #RIPTwitter trending?

The trend was sparked when a Twitter employee tweeted about the changes coming to the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter’s product lead Kavyon Beykpour explained that Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts which will only be available for 24 hours, and will only be viewable by clicking on your profile picture.

Unlike Tweets, Fleets will vanish and they don’t get retweets, likes or public replies – people can only react to them.

Social media users have reacted with the hashtag #RIPTwitter to voice their disdain of Fleets, saying it’s not something they’ve ever asked for.

The main reason for this feature is to try and encourage more people to share their thoughts, easing the intimidating feeling of the micro-blogging site.

Kavyon explained: “One of the unique things about Twitter is that ‘what’s happening’ is fuelled by people sharing their thoughts openly, through Tweets. But sharing your thoughts publicly can be intimidating.”

What are people saying about the test?

It’s fair to say the reaction to Fleets has been cold at best.

A lot of people were hoping that this announcement going to be the addition of an ‘Edit’ button for your tweets.

Instead, users are vexed by this change, claiming that it’s another step that makes Twitter more similar to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Suffice it to say, the reactions have been priceless…

“Can we please get an edit button”

One user pondered the usefulness of Fleets

Thanks, Satan.

People really just want an ‘Edit’ button

You can’t help but notice the similarities

This reaction sums it all up nicely

Mr Beykpour instantly drew the comparison himself, in an attempt to assuage people’s doubts

Will Twitter roll out the tests to other countries?

At the moment, Fleets are only being trialled in Brazil.

It’s currently unclear if they will roll it out to more countries.

Ultimately, Twitter is hoping that this feature will encourage people to share their ‘fleeting thoughts’ which they might’ve been unlikely to tweet out.