🔥Why Harry Kane is excited to work with 'honest' Jose Mourinho at Tottenham🔥

Harry Kane is excited about the prospect of building something special with Jose Mourinho after forming a strong bond with the Tottenham coach.

Mourinho was a shock arrival in north London following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking in November 2019, with the Portuguese coach’s reputation for silverware impressing Daniel Levy.

At 26 years old, Kane is yet to win a trophy at club level, with two Premier League Golden Boot awards highlighting his outstanding quality in a Spurs side which has come up short both domestically and in Europe.

During a live Instagram chat with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp on Sunday, Kane said that he would consider leaving Spurs if he no longer felt the club was moving in the right direction.

Hiring Mourinho at the expense of Pochettino appeared to be an acknowledgement from Levy that the likes of Kane need trophies – and, crucially, a manager with past experience of winning them – and the early indications from the striker are promising despite a far-from-perfect start for the Special One.

Jose Mourinho’s managerial career in trophies

Injuries to Kane, Heung-min Son and more key players have hampered Mourinho’s attempts to settle on a first-choice lineup.

However, Kane says he sees the next break between seasons as ideal for te coach to “bed his values into the team”, and believes that he has already developed a strong understanding with the Portuguese.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Asked about Mourinho’s arrival during his conversation with Redknapp, Kane said: “It’s been good. What you see is what you get. He’s an honest guy.

“If he likes you, he’ll tell you; if he doesn’t like you, he’ll tell you. From my point of view I’ve built a good relationship with him.

“It’s great to work under a manager like Jose. Growing up watching Premier Leagues he was a big part of that.

“So it’s another opportunity for me to work with one of the best managers in the world. So I’m excited to see how that relationship unfolds, and I know he’s excited to put his stamp on the team.

“From a players’ point of view we know we’ve got a top, top manager, so it’s up to us to go out and perform.”