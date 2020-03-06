🔥Why Harry and Meghan's comeback picture was so perfect🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Arms looped under an umbrella, eyes locked and grinning from ear-to-ear, the rain around them lit up like a shower of diamonds by the paparazzi flashbulbs – in the flurry of pictures capturing Harry and Meghan’s comeback moment after announcing their exit from senior royal duties, one shot has been shared more widely than most.

Captured by photographer Samir Hussein as the couple arrived at The Endeavour Awards on Thursday night – their first joint engagement since their bombshell announcement in early January – the picture’s instantly historical quality draws parallels with Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ outing in June 1994, when the Princess stepped out in the wake of her estranged husband Prince Charles’ admission of infidelity.

Whether you view Harry and Meghan’s break from The Firm as a brave and necessary move or a have-their-cake-and-eat-it strop, the couple’s ability to dazzle (or the ‘Markle sparkle’) is uncontested.

Life in Canada clearly suits the Duchess, who looked radiant in a simple sky blue Victoria Beckham dress, her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Harry, meanwhile, looked sharp in a midnight-blue suit, adopting a protective stance towards his wife as they stepped from the car.

Unlike Will and Kate, who rarely hold hands at official engagements, the Sussexes are fluent in their public displays of affection – more loved-up Hollywood stars than royalty.

The body language of the shot has an us-against-the-world feel to it, something Harry and Meghan have projected in previous official photographs.

The first Christmas card released after their marriage featured the couple in black and white on their wedding day, backs to the camera as they watched a firework display – a protective glimpse of a private moment.

Subconsciously or not, they also appear to enjoy the symbolism of shared umbrella. On their royal tour of Australia in October 2018, the Duchess lovingly held one for Harry as he gave a speech.

The pair were also captured huddling together – eyes locked – as the downpour continued.

Despite the turbulence of the past few months, you don’t need to be a body language expert to see the message is one of a strong united front.

As Harry said in a speech earlier this year, “I know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with.”