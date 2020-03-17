🔥Why Godzilla Vs Kong Actress Thinks Fans Will Be ‘Very Happy’🔥

The last several years have been quite eventful for Eiza González, as she’s appeared in major releases like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw and, most recently, Bloodshot. Later this year (assuming it doesn’t get delayed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic), González will also be seen as part of Godzilla vs. Kong’s ensemble cast, and the actress is certain that fans will enjoy the crossover flick.

After confirming that she’s shot all her scenes for Godzilla vs. Kong, and that these kinds of movies take a long time because there’s a lot of CGI involved, Eiza González said the following:

When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.

Per her comments to The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like Eiza González had a great time on Godzilla vs. Kong, especially working with director Adam Wingard. More importantly, she’s confident that fans of Godzilla and/or King Kong will enjoy the story in which the two of them finally clash in an American production, having previously done so in Japan in the early ‘60s.

Thus far, the MonsterVerse franchise has performed solidly, if not exceptionally. Both Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island earned mixed-to-positive reception and were able to collect upwards of $500 million worldwide. However, last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed both critically and commercially, so depending on how Godzilla vs. Kong performs, it could either pave the way for more MonsterVerse movies or serve as this franchise’s final installment.

As far as specific plot details go, Eiza González wasn’t willing to delve into specifics, but we do have a general synopsis of what’s in store. Along with the two eponymous beasts being set on a collision course, Godzilla vs. Kong will see Monarch going on a mission to uncover clues about the Titans’ origins, as well as a human conspiracy coming to light that threatens to eradicate these gigantic creatures.

Along with Eiza González, Godzilla vs. Kong’s cast includes returning faces Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi, as well as Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Demián Bichir and Lance Reddick. A test screening for the movie was reportedly held recently, and there’s word that it will clock in at approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

Godzilla vs. Kong rampages into theaters on November 20, and keep track of the other movies set to arrive later in the year with our 2020 release schedule.