🔥Why elegant common parts are now a must at London's coolest new flats🔥

Robert Soning likes to make an entrance. Believing that first impressions count, the boss of design-led developer Londonewcastle places special importance on the foyer and common parts of the apartment schemes his company builds.

A lobby, he says, should be enticing and set the tone of a development, so he commissions architects to come up with bespoke interior design, while he personally cherry-picks art and furniture to adorn the space, which extends beyond hanging a couple of pictures on the walls or putting a sculpture on a plinth.

Graphics and signage are carefully considered, too, and even the wood-veneered mailboxes have to be beautiful.

Chapter House in Covent Garden is his latest creation. It’s warm, intimate and gently theatrical with velvet wool carpets in the lobby, padded-effect walls, chain mail curtains, fabrics in jewel tones and an open-flame fireplace.

Make yourself at home: the elegant yet welcoming lobby at Chapter House in Covent Garden

“The aim is to give residents a sense of homecoming and reassurance,” he says. “An entrance lobby should be an extension of the apartments, a place where residents can relax, wait for a taxi or read a book, and still feel at home.”

The scheme of 40 apartments in the Seven Dials conservation area puts dramatic contemporary design behind a handsome Victorian red-brick façade.

Rather than traditional Mayfair-style luxury, the project has more in common with cutting-edge Clerkenwell homes.

In the flats, rich materials are overlaid with exquisite modern factory finishes such as bronze and copper and there is a smart home system controlling motorised blinds and lighting.

From £995,000: apartments at Chapter House

Former Vogue fashion journalist Trilbey Gordon has designed the two-bedroom show apartment, which is furnished in a mix of colourful curves and sharp angles that appear to ricochet around the space. Prices start at £995,000. Call 020 7534 1888.

Meanwhile, The Makers in Shoreditch, also by Londonewcastle, has a different design theme.

This development has 175 apartments in a 28-storey tower with two-tone concrete and perforated aluminium panels.

The inviting Art Deco-style entrance lobby has a terrazzo floor and brass detailing. Residents can use an indoor garden or roof terrace, a gym and a screening room.

From £620,000. Call 020 3296 2222.