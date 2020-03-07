🔥Why do Love Island couples suffer the 'six month itch'?🔥

While its main aim is to help singletons couple up with ‘The One’, Love Island hasn’t had a lot of success in matchmaking pairs capable of sticking together in more recent years.

From series three onwards, none of the winning couples have managed to go the distance – Greg reportedly dumped Amber by text after five weeks, Jack and Dani briefly called it quits in January 2019 before splitting for good four months after, and Kem and Amber parted ways just 132 days after taking the crown.

The show’s sparse success stories are peppered between an endless succession of couples who wind up splitting at around the six month mark.

The doomed romances of Maura and Curtis, Kaz and Josh, Megan and Wes, Adam and Zara, Olivia and Chris, and Joe and Lucie all ended this point.

Over: Maura and Curtis parted ways after seven months (Dave Benett)

So many couples have now split at the six month mark that some fans of the show have speculated over whether the Islanders are forced to sign a ‘contract’ to ensure they stay together for an allotted amount of time. This claim has always been strongly denied by Love Island spokespeople.

Psychologist Emma Kenny explains there’s a more scientific reason behind the six month itch – negative bias.

Or – to borrow a word from Winter Love Island star Leanne, the ‘ick’.

“After six months, you’ve got to the point where you’re being more yourselves, so the good behaviour that we all know in those early days and that never annoy us in the early days suddenly become normalised,” Kenny tells Standard Online. “As soon as you’re in a situation that all the things that used to be exciting become normal, you end up creating a negative bias.

“When you get to that point at six months, you may have fallen out of that initial honeymoon period and lost that bubble of excitement.

“You’ve changed your mind about the relationship, and your brain seeks to find details that confirm that belief – which leads to that ick feeling.”

Kenny adds that the competitive nature of Love Island may also contribute to couples eventually splitting, as that competitiveness in the villa bleeds into their real-life experiences.

Over: Dani and Jack split in 2019 (PA)

“Keeping that relationship comes down to that human instinct of ownership and territory,” she says. “You’re not even basing that attraction just on the fact you think they’re fit and interesting,

“You’re on your best behaviour to find a partner, but also so the audience at home likes you.

“After the show, you may be doing PAs and endorsing different things. In a lot of Love Island relationships, one partner ends up doing far better than the other, and that can lead to things between the two of you being competitive, not collaborative, and can cause friction over time.”

As well as impressing who they are coupled up with and the audience at home, Kenny argues there’s a third party our Islanders are trying to woo: brands – and should an Islander’s partner no longer fit a brand image, they may find themselves out on their ear.

“When you’re in the villa, you’ve manufactured a lot of pressure to succeed,” Kenny says. “It’s fabulous if you find love, but primarily you’re on Love Island now to build your career.

“It’s the brands they’re really trying to connect with and have relationships with, and once they’re out, and that happens, then really the person who is on that journey with them becomes surplus to requirements.”

Loved up: Paige and Finn are our latest winners (PA)

That’s not to say that Paige and Finn, or Siannise and Luke are doomed to see their relationships fail over the next few months.

Kenny argues that if they want to survive the six month itch, the couples need to really stick together to make things work.

“Never be in competition, always be in collaboration,” she says. “Try and find time pockets where you get to enjoy space and time together away from the limelight, so you can do things with your partner as opposed to separately.

“I think Maura was genuinely looking for love, and she may been trying to fit herself in a mould that Curtis may have wanted her to fit in.”

Kenny adds: “But if things don’t work, don’t be hard on yourself. You don’t owe anybody an explanation. It’s empowering to walk away.

“You need strong bonds and luck for a Love Island relationship to last. There have been some that lasted, and they’ve been very lucky, but for the rest of them, there’s a steely understanding about why they’re in there – which is less about luck and more about how lucrative things can be.”

Love Island returns in the summer on ITV2