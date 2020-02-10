🔥Why do awards make Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable?🔥

In 2008, Joaquin Phoenix pretended to walk away from Hollywood. A charade exit, part of his fake documentary “I’m Still Here.” Sunday at the Oscars, he claimed Hollywood’s highest honor. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the 45-year-old his first Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker.Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes InterviewJoaquin Phoenix and family on River Phoenix’s legacy and influenceIt was Phoenix’s fourth nomination. He was previously recognized in the leading role category for “The Master” (2012) and “Walk the Line” (2005). His first nomination as a supporting actor was for “Gladiator” (2005). In January, 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper profiled the often interview-adverse actor. In an unaired video, Phoenix reveals how accolades were not part of his upbringing.”I didn’t have any experience with the idea of trophies, or the idea of this represents your success,” Phoenix stated. “It was never a part of my life.”What may have been absent from his childhood has become synonymous with Phoenix in 2020. In the last month, the 45-year-old was honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy Film Awards and now the Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “Joker” at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.