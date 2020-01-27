🔥Why Dil Raju asked Sarileru Neekevvaru director to shut his mouth?🔥

Malware which is impossible to remove













Producer Dil Raju has reportedly asked Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi not to reveal the details of his upcoming movie F3, a sequel to his super-hit film F2. He said he wants to surprise filmgoers.

Exactly a year after the release of F2 – Fun and Frustration, Anil Ravipudi has delivered another hit in the form Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Excited Dil Raju has come forward to join hands with the young director again. The two are set to work on a sequel to F3, which is expected to go on floors soon.

Dil Raju announces about F3

Dil Raju has already made an announcement about F3, which will feature Varun Tej and Venkatesh in the lead roles. The filmgoers are eagerly waiting to know about other cast and crew and shooting details of the sequel to F2. Several speculations are being made about various aspects related to the movie.

Dil Raju and Anil RavipudiTwitter

Of late it is rumoured that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been approached to play an important role opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej in this hilarious sequel F3. It is said that Dil Raju is not happy with the report. Hence he is said to have asked Anil Ravipudi to be tight-lipped about the details of the film. The producer wants to offer a surprise to the audience through its first look poster.

Dil Raju, who co-produced Sarileru Neekevvaru with Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu, started 2020 with a bang. The Anil Ravipudi-directed film has hit venture for him. He is currently busy with his upcoming production venture, the remake of Pink, which features power star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. He has other projects like Jaanu, V, VV Vinayak’s next and Icon – Kanabaduta ledu lined up for release this year.