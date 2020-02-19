🔥Why conspiracy theorists are going nuts over the World Series🔥

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7th inning in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Sun., Oct. 29, 2017.

NEW YORK — Conspiracy theorists are going nuts over the World Series as it turns into a record-breaking home run derby.Records keep falling — as baseballs take flight. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros hit one home run after another in Sunday night’s Game 5. There were seven home runs in a game that stretched late into the night for five hours and 17 minutes.The Astros are now just one win away from their first title.Complete coverage of the MLB and World Series from CBSSports.comIn total, there have been 22 home runs — the most any in any World Series in history.Some are saying that the baseballs are “juiced,” according to one report. In another story posted online, one conspiracy is that the baseballs are “slicker” which is adding drama to this year’s World Series matchup.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Reuters

Some pitchers insist the baseballs have been altered, though MLB commissioner Rob Manfred denies that.The home run hit by the Astros’ George Springer exploded on impact — possibly after hitting fireworks.After a Dodgers’ home run, one Houston fan snatched the ball from another and threw it back on the field. Apparently the two fans are related.The World Series is heating up so much that MLB tweeted out an “excuse form” for fans to fill out so that they could skip out on work/school/general activities to watch Game 6.

