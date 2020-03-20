🔥Why Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Needs To Be Brought Into The Next Spider-Man Movie🔥

As the world wonders what exactly will happen to Peter Parker following Spider-Man: Far From Home, some exciting rumors have surfaced that allege a superhero team-up is on the way. It’s been claimed that Daredevil is set to join the third MCU-set Spider-Man movie, and it will specifically be the Daredevil played by Charlie Cox on Netflix.

The rumor has gotten a lot of traction recently thanks to Kevin Smith, who has since confirmed he doesn’t know what Marvel’s plans are for Spider-Man. I’ll aIso add that don’t know Marvel’s plans either, though I certainly have some strong arguments on why Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from Marvel’s Netflix-verse should be included in for the next Spider-Man movie.

Peter Parker Needs Legal Help

With Peter Parker being revealed as Spider-Man and alleged as the party responsible for Mysterio’s death and the drone attack on London in Spider-Man: Far From Home, things aren’t looking good for him. He needs representation from a lawyer, specifically one who understands the ins and outs of being a superhero. Jennifer Waters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, is a solid option, but with her character yet to be introduced in the MCU, why not go with the law offices of Nelson, Murdock & Page instead?

Marvel fans had access to their impressive array of legal work on Daredevil, and Spider-Man is going to need all the help he can get in disproving Mysterio’s elaborate illusions that framed him. In short, it helps to have a lawyer who can sense a change in a witness’ heart beat to detect lies, even if he needs to do a bit of work outside the courtroom to uncover the truth. Again, Jennifer Walters is a solid option, but since her character hasn’t debuted yet, it’s best to go with the person people know than try to cram an origin into another hero’s movie, and that’s Matt Murdock.

A Spider-Man Movie Would Be The Perfect Platform To Re-Introduce Cox’s Daredevil

For those who don’t remember, Marvel/Disney will get back the rights from Daredevil and its characters this year. At the time of Daredevil’s cancellation, the clause felt like a death sentence to any form of revival for the three-season series, but two years later, there are still a number of people who want to see the Netflix iterations of these Marvel characters back in action.

Thanks to the conclusive arc of Season 3 of Daredevil, a Spider-Man movie could be the perfect way to re-introduce Charlie Cox’s Daredevil as part of the MCU. We know where he has been and what he has done, so really, the story leading in would probably be that Nelson, Murdock & Page has been practicing law and winning battles for the little guy ever since. It doesn’t need to be more complicated than that, thanks again to the story previously established in the Daredevil series.

The World Of Daredevil Could Mature Sony’s Spider-Man

It’s hard not to love Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. He’s goofy and great at cracking jokes, but he is one of the youngest versions of Spider-Man audiences have seen on screen. The MCU has become a different place post-Avengers: Endgame, and likewise, Spider-Man should have to grow up to become the hero we know he can be.

The world of Daredevil was grim and full of nasty consequences. Matt Murdock has seen and dealt with some dark shit, and he could be the new mentor Peter Parker needs to prepare the young hero for the harsh reality and ugliness of the world he’ll be expected to go up against. Plus the two can bond on being raised without a father-figure from a very young age, which I would love to see addressed in some way. He can’t be a lovable high-schooler forever, folks. Peter needs to grow up.

It Paves The Way For Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin To Become A Spider-Man Villain

There are many reasons audiences want to see Daredevil return, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s portrayal of Wilson Fisk is towards the top of the list. His Kingpin was iconic throughout the three-season series, and he’d be a remarkable addition to the MCU. Considering Kingpin is often shown as a Spider-Man villain, wouldn’t it be perfect for him to appear in the same movie as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil?

And to revisit the previous point, MCU villains don’t get much more “mature” than the vicious Kingpin. He may not be the most powerful villain the MCU has seen, or even the most brutal, but damn is he cold-blooded. In my opinion, he’s the perfect person to show Peter just how bad the world can be, and also perhaps the most qualified candidate to bankroll a villainous group like the Sinister Six. That would be a treat!

Daredevil And Spider-Man Are An Awesome Duo

Spider-Man is the type of hero who plays well with others, and you’d be hard pressed to find any MCU hero with whom he he doesn’t have some memorable collaboration established. With that said, it’s hard to go wrong with most Daredevil and Spider-Man collaborations, as it’s just two New York dudes fighting crime and kicking ass in the best way possible. Imagine that hallway fight scene from Daredevil, but recreated with Spider-Man involved. Yeah, a team-up between these two has the potential to be that awesome.

And, perhaps more importantly, it’s never that hard to work either hero into another’s story. They share a lot of the same villains, both understand the delicate balance of being a hero while trying to balance an everyday life and have a lot of people in their corner they can count on. These guys are similar in many ways, but also at completely different stages in their lives. It creates a dynamic that I think would be electric to see on the silver screen, and hopefully lead a lot more Marvel fans to get back into Daredevil enough for Marvel to push for a Hulu series. Let’s be honest, nobody at Disney is going to green-light that for Disney+.

