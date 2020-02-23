🔥Why Ben Affleck Is Nervous To Film His New Movie With Matt Damon, Adam Driver, And Jodie Comer🔥

Ben Affleck has made a career out of taking big risks. Now, he’s taking on a new challenge — a movie starring Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Matt Damon. And even he admits that he’s a little bit nervous about this one.

The actor’s next project, The Last Duel, is a huge collaboration in more ways than one. Set in 14th century France, it’s a true story about two knights, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. After Jean de Carrouges accused Jacques Le Gris of raping his wife, King Charles VI sanctioned a duel between the two. He’ll have a supporting role in the film, but is still deeply involved as one of the screenwriters, along with Matt Damon. When asked about the project, Ben Affleck was quick to admit he knows it’s an ambitious project (via ET):

I am a little nervous. Because I have never done Medieval! It’s 1386, so it is like armor and swords and stuff like that. But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, ‘Why have we not done this more often?’ We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share. We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer’s in the movie, so that’s very exciting, and Adam [Driver].

We can understand why he’s so excited. Though the pair teamed up for the 2015 HBO series Project Greenlight, The Last Duel marks the first cinematic collaboration between longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon since 2004’s Jersey Girls. It’s also the first time they’ve co-written a screenplay since their Oscar-winning breakout film Good Will Hunting.

This is a considerably different situation for the both of them for a few different reasons. It’s the first time they’ve collaborated with another writer. They drew on their own experiences growing up in the Boston area for Good Will Hunting — a far cry from Medieval Europe. But as actors, they have both proven they are more than capable of losing themselves in a role, regardless of the time and place a film is set in.

The Last Duel marks a big departure for Ben Affleck from his recent projects. Not only is a period piece about dueling considerably different from Batfleck, it’s also a notable change from the more personal take of his most recent film, The Way Back. And it will mark the first time since 2010’s The Town that his behind-the-scenes work will be more significant than his role on screen.

Ridley Scott will begin production on The Last Duel later this year. It’s slated for release on Christmas Day 2020. In the meantime, you can see Ben Affleck in The Way Back, which hits theaters much sooner — on March 6.