🔥Why being socially smart could help you bag your dream role🔥

Did you know that being ‘socially smart’ could help you bag your dream role?

From familiarising yourself with Skype to creating an outstanding LinkedIn profile, there are a number of ways in which social media can help to boost your chances of securing the job you’ve always wanted.

Keen to find out what they are? Keep reading.

Make the most of LinkedIn

If you’re still just deleting connection requests from ‘marketing ninjas’, it might be time to refresh your LinkedIn.

“Maximise the 120 characters of your headline by thinking beyond your job title. If it says, ‘PR manager of ABC Corp,’ they don’t know what you offer, so change it to, ‘PR and content creator for ABC Corp who knows what it takes to make a business story go viral’,” says Viveka von Rosen, author of LinkedIn Marketing: An Hour a Day.

“Use relevant keywords related to the types of positions you’re looking for. An easy way to do that is to find 10 positions for which you are qualified, and create a word cloud for each one using Wordle.net or TagCrowd. The largest words are the important keywords, so make sure those are sprinkled throughout your profile.”

Think about your social media footprint

If your Instagram is filled with bikini shots and your Twitter is littered with expletives, know that according to a 2018 CareerBuilder survey, 70 per cent of employers use social media to screen candidates during the hiring process, and about 43 per cent of employers use social media to check on current employees.

“Keep your social media profiles updated and show your personality. “Demonstrate that you know how to manage them correctly using hashtags and comments,” says Hayley Smith, owner of Boxed Out PR.

“But be aware of what you’re posting and previous posts. If you wouldn’t be happy with your new boss seeing it, then delete it or change your settings to private.”

Know how to use Skype

Love it or loathe it, Skype is becoming a regular part of the recruitment process. In 2012, research found that 42 per cent of companies were using video interviews to recruit senior executives, management and entry-level positions, compared to just 10 per cent in 2010. But just because in theory you can wear yoga pants, doesn’t mean you should.

“Wearing professional clothes, even if they can’t all be seen, will put you in a professional frame of mind,” says Dan Schawbel, careers expert and author of Promote Yourself.

“Make sure your Skype username and photo are work-appropriate and check the lighting is flattering and the background is uncluttered. Shut down any other windows on your computer so you don’t get distracted by incoming messages.”

Boost your knowledge

“There are now many online platforms like Makers, Code Nation and Google Digital Garage which will teach you the basics of digital skills online,” says Hayley Smith.

“You don’t necessarily have to be an expert coder, but it will make you stand out if you can demonstrate a basic knowledge of SEO and SEM marketing and how it relates to your business. Getting analytics — how they work and why we use them — will also impress prospective employers and show that you have an interest in these areas.”