🔥Why are Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich leaving Riverdale?🔥

Actors Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich are leaving Riverdale – much to the distress of fans.

After a *lot* of online speculation, the Hermione Lodge and FP Jones actors have confirmed they are both leaving the Netflix teen crime series.

Posting on Instagram to announce the news, Nichols thanked fans for giving her “the opportunity to entertain you all.”

Ulrich, too, noted the “unwavering support” he’s received from viewers.

But why are they leaving Riverdale? And how will their characters be written out of the show? Here’s what we know so far…

Skeet and Marisol have been in the show since the first season (Getty)

Are Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich leaving Riverdale?

On Tuesday, February 25, Nichols confirmed rumours that she was leaving the Netflix drama.

The news comes as a massive blow to Riverdale fans, who have already waved goodbye to beloved character, Fred Andrews, after the untimely death of actor Luke Perry in March last year.

The Hermione Lodge actress shared a promotional picture of the show with her 3.3 million followers, along with the statement: “I am incredible grateful for my time on Riverdale, my second family.

“These are friendships that go beyond set life. Portraying Hermione Lodge was a joy, and working with this cast was an honor, truly.

“The best part has been all of you. Without your enthusiastic embracing of our show and these characters we wouldn’t be here.

“Thank you for the opportunity to entertain you all.”

A day before, Skeet Ulrich also released a shock announcement to fans saying he’s quitting the show.

Posting an old childhood photo of himself, Ulrich wrote: “I can’t even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated.

“I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart.

“A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity.”

How will Riverdale write Hermione Lodge and FP Jones out of the show?

While neither actors have confirmed their reasons for quitting the drama, many fans have theorised that FP (Ulrich) is involved in son Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) demise, believing show writers are planning his death.

Other fans have theorised that there may be a jump in the timeline to skip over the teens’ college years, fast-forwarding to the gang’s twenties – which would be interesting and a far better way to deal with them going to separate places *gets flashbacks to Gossip Girl season 3*.

In the show, FP had taken a backseat in season four. While the gang-leader-turned-sheriff rekindled his love for Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), he’s done little more than be a good dad in the latest episodes.

Equally, Veronica’s mum Hermione has not played a major part in the show this series.

It is currently unknown how Ulrich and Nichols will be written out of the show, but Aguirre-Sacasa’s statement, which said Ulrich and Nichols are “always welcome back in Riverdale,” it does seem unlikely their characters will be killed off.

As fans will be aware, the pair have previously had a romantic connection, so perhaps the former lovers will reunite? Only time will tell.

Does this mean that Riverdale has been cancelled?

While fans have been FTFO that the plug is being pulled on their favourite show, it has already been announced that Riverdale would be returning for a fifth season.