🔥Why all leaders of the football family must pull together in this time of crisis🔥

Football was prepared to voluntarily shift its entire calendar to accommodate a World Cup in the Middle East in 2022, so an arrangement must be found now that necessity is calling.

This is not to equate a humanitarian crisis with an administrative one, of course, but talks this week at domestic and European level are expected to focus on ensuring all scheduled fixtures are fulfilled.

It is understood the preference of ­senior figures at the Premier League, the FA, the EFL and the Women’s Super League is to complete the season, not just for the practical reasons of minimising financial disruption but because sport will play a pivotal role in restoring the world to normality once the threat of covid-19 subsides.

There are some difficult weeks and months ahead for all of us as communities pull together and families try to protect themselves from the spread of a virus which is some way off peaking on these shores.

It is impossible at this stage to predict the trajectory and timeline of the spread from here, although the Government plans to share its modelling in the coming days and doctors’ current best-estimates indicate the virus will reach its worse point in the next ten to 14 weeks.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Although the Premier League is only suspended at the moment until April 3, few in the sport are expecting a resumption early next month.

Nothing has been ruled out but instead contingency plans are being discussed based on that 10-

14-week assessment, which would place a return to action in mid-May at the earliest. The EFL has 12 matchdays to complete, nine rounds of league fixtures before two two-legged semi-final play-offs and the play-off finals in its three divisions. Were the fixtures to resume on, say, week commencing May 18 — 10 weeks from today — a Tuesday/Saturday scheduling would create 12 slots to complete the remaining games in time for the June 30 deadline which otherwise causes so many legal and financial issues.

The Premier League clubs have nine fixtures left, aside from Manchester City and Arsenal, who play each other in a 10th, although eight of them — including City and Arsenal — have FA Cup quarter-­finals to play.

It would be a squeeze but in this ­scenario there is a least a possibility of completing the campaign in time, ­especially if the situation improves ­better than anticipated and games could start behind closed doors again earlier than mid-May.

The reason why the June 30 deadline is so important is that player contracts and sponsorship agreements typically run from July 1 to June 30.

Playing fixtures after that date in

what would technically still constitute the 2019-20 season would create unprecedented legal, contractual and insurance ramifications.

However, and as is only correct, sport will not continue until the health of its participants is no longer at risk, with fans only returning when it is safe to resume normal life.

At this stage, no one can confidently predict when that will be. Should the covid-19 peak come later than anticipated, there still remains a desire to finish the existing campaign rather than scrap it altogether.

It is understood a more extreme hypothesis which has been discussed is to complete the season later in the year, delay the summer transfer window and then start the 2020-21 season in January, running through to November, with a shorter summer transfer window effectively mirroring the current January one.

Euro 2020, which surely cannot take place in its current slot, could then find a home in November/December 2021. Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin is set to hold a conference call with members of its 55 associations tomorrow, when options to conclude the Champions League and Europa League will be examined. A two-week straight knockout competition is one possible outcome.

If followed through to a more radical conclusion that would allow the following season to run from January to November 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar remaining in its existing slot, fitting neatly with the revised scheduling and leaving open the possibility of January/November seasons becoming the new normal as opposed to August/June.

The situation is a moving feast as Covid-19 spreads and more important things than sport take priority. There are a variety of options being discussed beyond those examined here but a determination to come together and find solutions is what will get all of us through this period and help football return to such a big part of our lives thereafter.