🔥Why 2020 is a big year for London's new 15,000-home waterside suburb🔥

If you like your regeneration zones box fresh, this £8.4 billion project could be just the thing.

In total 15,000 new homes, shops, cafés, bars, restaurants and 48 acres of open space is creating a new waterfront suburb in the shadow of The O2.

The nearest station is North Greenwich on the Jubilee line with services taking just two minutes to Canary Wharf, eight to London Bridge and 18 to Bond Street.

Two new schools are part of the scheme and nearby Millennium Primary is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Greenwich Peninsula is a waterfront suburb with thousands of new homes (Daniel Lynch)

Why Greenwich Peninsula is tipped as one to watch in 2020

It’s going to be a big year for the peninsula with the completion of Upper Riverside, one of a series of planned new residential neighbourhoods.

This year will also bring the Design District, a business district for creatives with studio, workshop and desk spaces, galleries, a basketball pitch and walkways.

The pros: vast investment is creating an innovative location with masses to do for all age groups, morning, noon and night.

As the population grows, so will the vibrancy of the area.

The cons: at present there are no senior schools on the peninsula. St Mary’s Magdalene C of E School has Years 7 to 10 at the moment, and will cater for Years 11 to 13 by 2022.

Other options in Woolwich and Greenwich include the excellent St Ursula’s Convent School but there are also some, such as the Royal Greenwich Trust School, not currently well rated.

Average house prices in Greenwich Peninsula ​— and what there is to buy

The peninsula is in SE10 where the average price of £550,000 covers a huge range, from seven-figure riverfront penthouses to majestic period houses in Greenwich village, and down.

Upper Riverside prices start at £550,000 and you could buy a three-bedroom flat with wonderful views for just over £1 million.

A four-bedroom townhouse at Greenwich Millennium Village is £900,000, while in a slightly older scheme, £430,000 to £500,000 buys a two-bedroom flat, or you’d pay £300,000 for a one-bedroom flat.