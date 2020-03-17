🔥Who's in the Penance cast? Here's who's joining Julie Graham in the Channel 5 show🔥

Shetland’s Julie Graham is back on our screens this week with a brand new Channel 5 thriller.

Graham stars as Rosalie in Penance, a three-part psychological drama that kicks off on Tuesday, March 17.

Here’s everything you need to know about the dark new series, which Channel 5 says will bring “masked intentions and simmering guilt” to our screens.

What time does Penance start on Channel 5?

Penance’s first episode screens Tuesday, March 15 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The mini-series runs for three episodes, and will air over consecutive nights.

Julie Graham in Penance (Channel 5)

For those of us in self-isolation, that means you’ll be able to burn through the series across three days, with the finale airing Thursday, March 19 at 9pm.

Fans can also catch up with the series on My5.

Who’s in the cast with Julie Graham?

(Channel 5)

Starring alongside Scottish legend Julie Graham (Benidorm, The Bletchley Circle) is Nico Mirallegro, known for My Mad Fat Diary and Hollyoaks, who plays the mysterious Jed.

Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) plays Rosalie’s husband Luke, while their daughter Maddie is played by Tallulah Grieve (Our Ladies).

Nico Mirallegro in Penance (Channel 5)

What is the Channel 5 show about?

In Penance, Rosalie, Luke and Maddie are grieving the loss of their son and brother. But when Rosalie and daughter Maddie meet Jed, a charismatic young man, at a counselling session, their lives are upended forever.

Jed infiltrates their household, at first as a force for good – until a dark love triangle emerges and true intentions are revealed.

Penance is based on a 2016 novel by Kate O’Riordan