🔥Who’s in charge of the White House’s coronavirus response?🔥

Pence to lead U.S. coronavirus response

President Trump tapped Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in January to head up the coronavirus response task force. Then, after the White House repeatedly denied reporting that he might select a coronavirus “czar,” the president announced in a Wednesday night press conference he was placing Pence in charge of the administration’s coronavirus response.

But the president claimed Pence isn’t a “czar,” and insisted the vice president isn’t replacing Azar. “Mike is going to be in charge, and Mike will report back to me,” the president said late Wednesday.

In another twist on Thursday, Pence’s office announced Ambassador Debbie Birx, a global health official and physician, will be the administration’s new coronavirus response coordinator in Pence’s office. Pence’s office also named a handful of other Trump administration officials will join the coronavirus task force Azar is tasked with leading.

How the White House is responding to coronavirus concerns

CBS News has requested more clarity on exactly what roles each of the three is playing. But so far, it’s unclear who is in charge of the response. Meanwhile, response to the coronavirus outbreak ramped up after Wednesday’s Centers for Disease Control announcement about a confirmed coronavirus patient in California who did not come into contact with someone who recently traveled from an infected area, or travel herself. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced state health officials are monitoring 8,400 people for the virus, and 33 have tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump took reporters’ questions for the first time ever in the White House briefing room Wednesday night, flanked by members of the coronavirus task force, a public showing that his administration is doing everything in their power to handle the global public health concern. The administration has been criticized for now calling for enough funding to address the spread of the virus, although Mr. Trump told reporters Wednesday night he’ll approve whatever is appropriate. The White House established the coronavirus task force on January 29. As of Thursday, here are the members:Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human ServicesRobert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security AffairsDr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionDr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of HealthDeputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of StateKen Cuccinelli, acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland SecurityJoel Szabat, acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of TransportationMatthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security AdvisorRob Blair, assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of StaffJoseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy CouncilChristopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy CoordinationDerek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and BudgetSteven Mnuchin, Secretary of the TreasuryDr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United StatesLarry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council— Sara Cook contributed to this report